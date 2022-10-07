So last week in Lawrence wasn’t exactly what Iowa State fans, players, and coaches had in mind. A rough weekend for multiple reasons, but now is not the time to linger on what we cannot control, so instead, we move on to Kansas State and the Farmageddon Rivalry. While Kansas State has had impressive spurts this year, this is definitely a winnable game for the Cyclones. It’s time to move the all-black unis to 9-0 at home... right? Surely we couldn’t hit a lower point than the loss at Kansas, right?

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO