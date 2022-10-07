ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Trial for former ISP trooper accused of arson pushed to 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a former ISP trooper accused of arson has been postponed to 2023. Troopers say Jeremy Galloway is accused of setting fires at his Tell City property in October of 2020. [Former trooper accused of setting house on fire appears in court]. He was...
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police react to recent stabbings

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) Police in Evansville are investigating two deadly stabbings that happened within hours of each other over the weekend. Police say it is not un-heard of, but it is out of the norm. The first stabbing happened on Friday night in the 1200 block of Park Street on the southside of the city. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man accused of flashing gun at driver during road rage incident in Evansville

A Monday afternoon road rage incident landed one man in jail after he flashed a gun at another driver, according to authorities. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say the investigation started just before 3 p.m. on Monday, after someone called 911 and said a man driving a red car flashed a gun at them near Kratzville Road and Diamond Avenue.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Fully automatic handgun recovered by officers, juvenile arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Officers with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) say they arrested a juvenile who had an illegally manufactured fully automatic handgun. OPD says on October 10 at 2:19 a.m., an officer saw two juveniles walking in a residential area. Police say one of the juveniles matched the clothing description given for a […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Saturday assault leaves one man dead

The Evansville Police Department responded to a local bar late on Saturday afternoon following reports that a man had been stabbed. "Yesterday, right before 5 o clock, officers were dispatched to 1114 Parrett Street to Mo's House, it's a pub. They were dispatched there for a victim that was bleeding, and they found him in the bathroom in a men's restroom that was there. It appeared that he had been stabbed," said Sergeant Anna Gray.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wvih.com

Woman Indicted For Providing Minor With Handgun

Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun. She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later. Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor. They say the gun was...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to shots fired on Sunday Evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hatfield drive on Sunday at 11 p.m. in response to shots fired. According to dispatch, the caller reported that they heard a noise that sounded like a fire cracker and exited her home to see what was going on. […]
14news.com

EPD investigating shooting after man shot in leg

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department are investigating after they say a man was shot in the leg Sunday night. Dispatch confirms that call came in just before 11 p.m. for a person shot in the leg. They say the incident happened on Hatfield Drive. Police...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville apartment identified by coroner

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being stabbed on Friday. According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Jermon Weathers of Evansville died at the hospital on Friday after being taken there for a stab wound. Police said that 26-year-old Zachary Page was...
104.1 WIKY

Suspects Wanted In Sunday Night Shooting

Evansville Police detectives are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night. The call — for a man shot in the leg — came in a few minutes before 11pm. The victim reportedly told officers three men jumped him as he was walking home from work. He said...
wevv.com

Juvenile arrested after being found with modified handgun in Owensboro

A juvenile was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky early Monday morning after being found with a handgun that had been illegally converted to be fully automatic, according to police. Authorities with the Owensboro Police Department say the incident started around 2:20 a.m. on Monday when an officer saw two juveniles walking...
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

Washington Man, Woman Arrested in Drug Bust

On Saturday evening, Officers with the Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift & Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted Detectives in making a traffic stop on E National Highway. The Washington Police Department reports that the driver, identified as 35 year old Justin Wirey of Washington, physically resisted officers during the stop. After a brief struggle, Wirey was taken into custody and found to have been in possession of approximately 11.5 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. Officers also reported finding syringes during a search of the vehicle.
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Passenger injured in hit and run METS crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a METS bus was involved in a hit and run accident. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Garvin Street around 2 pm. for the accident. The bus driver told […]
14news.com

1 person arrested after car flips during crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Evansville. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday at Weinbach and Pollack. Police say one vehicle flipped during the crash, and one person has minor injuries. According to an affidavit, Mario Quiroz told police he was driving between...
city-countyobserver.com

Murder Investigation 1200 blk Park St

On October 7th, just after 8:30 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to an assault in progress in the 1200 block of Park St. When offices arrived, they located an adult male victim inside of a residence with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was in very serious condition and officers attempted life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he unfortunately passed asway.

