Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Biggest Bonus for Chiefs-Raiders MNF
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Raiders and coach Josh McDaniels will get their first chance to end the Kansas City Chiefs dominance in this series in the Week 5 Monday Night Football game, as Las Vegas aims to notch its second road win over KC in the past three seasons. Bettors can enjoy a little peace of mind wagering on the game by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which delivers first-bet insurance up to $1,250.
See moment a new U.S. heaviest pumpkin record was set in Northern California
The gourd weighed 2,560 pounds and netted a Minnesota teacher $23,000.
Comments / 0