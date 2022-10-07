Read full article on original website
Related
Windows 11 22H2 update includes enhanced phishing protection
In a nutshell: One of the new features Microsoft rolled out with the Windows 11 22H2 update late last month should help users keep their credentials more secure. The company designed it to guard against phishing attempts and discourage users from using bad passwords. If a user begins typing their...
Report claims almost half of systems are ineligible for Windows 11 upgrades
The big picture: Windows 11 has been known for its onerous system requirements since before it launched. A new report claims those requirements are keeping a significant number of systems from upgrading and that Windows 11 adoption is lagging. Other reports are far less dire but still not optimistic. Lansweeper's...
TechSpot
Facebook found more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps stealing login credentials
What just happened? Meta recently released vulnerability information regarding several hundred malicious Android and iOS applications. All of the apps were listed in Apple and Google app stores and disguised as legitimate software. But despite their descriptions and reviews, they were designed with the end goal of stealing user information.
TechSpot
Xbox boss reveals prototype of 'Keystone' Game Pass streaming device
What just happened? Microsoft has confirmed that Phil Spencer once again revealed an unreleased product by leaving it on his shelf. On this occasion, the Xbox head briefly showed off his company's cloud-based Game Pass streaming device, codenamed Keystone, though it's only an old prototype; the final version will probably look quite different.
Comments / 0