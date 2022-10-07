ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: NFL Execs Believe Rams Are Favorite to Sign Free-Agent WR

Odell Beckham Jr. will have no shortage of suitors when he returns from his torn ACL, but the Los Angeles Rams are seemingly on top of the list. "Most execs I've spoken to believe the Rams are the favorite and make the most sense," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, noting they have "maintained a good relationship" with the receiver.
Deion Sanders, Jackson State's Amazon Docuseries Trailer, Release Schedule Revealed

Amazon Studios announced Tuesday it will release a four-part documentary series, Coach Prime, about Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders on Prime Video in December. "We're excited to welcome Coach Prime to the Prime Video family," Marie Donoghue, Amazon's vice president of global sports video, said. "Deion Sanders is such an inspiring leader, both on and off the field, and we look forward to taking fans inside Coach Prime's world as the exciting season unfolds at Jackson State University."
Patriots Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Worth Watching' for NE After Offseason Interest

The New England Patriots could emerge as a contender to sign free-agent Odell Beckham Jr., according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "New England is worth watching because I'm told it heavily evaluated Beckham's market early in free agency in March," Fowler reported Tuesday. "Like most teams, it knew Beckham's recovery would take a while, so talks never went anywhere."
