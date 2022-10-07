Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: NFL Execs Believe Rams Are Favorite to Sign Free-Agent WR
Odell Beckham Jr. will have no shortage of suitors when he returns from his torn ACL, but the Los Angeles Rams are seemingly on top of the list. "Most execs I've spoken to believe the Rams are the favorite and make the most sense," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, noting they have "maintained a good relationship" with the receiver.
NFL・
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Chiefs 'Would Welcome' Another Outside WR amid Odell Beckham Jr. Buzz
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still working his way back from a torn ACL, but he remains a coveted target for teams in need of another offensive weapon. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the market for a wideout and "would welcome one more outside threat."
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders, Jackson State's Amazon Docuseries Trailer, Release Schedule Revealed
Amazon Studios announced Tuesday it will release a four-part documentary series, Coach Prime, about Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders on Prime Video in December. "We're excited to welcome Coach Prime to the Prime Video family," Marie Donoghue, Amazon's vice president of global sports video, said. "Deion Sanders is such an inspiring leader, both on and off the field, and we look forward to taking fans inside Coach Prime's world as the exciting season unfolds at Jackson State University."
Bleacher Report
Patriots Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Worth Watching' for NE After Offseason Interest
The New England Patriots could emerge as a contender to sign free-agent Odell Beckham Jr., according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "New England is worth watching because I'm told it heavily evaluated Beckham's market early in free agency in March," Fowler reported Tuesday. "Like most teams, it knew Beckham's recovery would take a while, so talks never went anywhere."
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raiders' Davante Adams could be disciplined, even charged, for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams, who pushed a photographer after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, faces potential NFL discipline, a league source told UPI on Tuesday. Police are investigating, too.
Comments / 0