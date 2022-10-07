ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week

There are several events happening in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week likely to get you out of the house, including performances, Pioneer Day, and more. Take a look at the events and activities below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Paint and Sip at Coppell Arts Center.
Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket

Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
PHOTOS: A Kaleidoscope of Colors in Coppell

The City of Coppell held its annual Kaleidoscope event on Saturday, Oct. 15, encouraging event goers to participate in a chalk art contest, listen to live music, and engage with marketplace and food vendors. This year’s event was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Andrew Brown Park East and provided plenty of activities for attendees to immerse themselves in.
Runners to watch as Celina, Prosper ISD begin XC postseason

The Celina and Prosper cross country teams exited last year's round of state championship meets with plenty of hardware. The Lady Bobcats hoisted the Class 4A state title — their first championship in cross country since 2002 — while the Prosper girls finished as state runners-up in 6A.
Coppell’s Patel playing a key role in team’s run to third place in 6-6A

The Coppell tennis team has qualified its fair share of student-athletes for the state tournament over the years. This past spring, senior Lindsay Patton and alum Vinay Patel placed third in 6A in mixed doubles. It was the first win in the state tournament for the Cowboys since 2017 when Justin Chen won one match in boys’ singles.
