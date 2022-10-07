Read full article on original website
Marquette Volleyball Continues To Ascend The AVCA Top 25
Perhaps the AVCA top 25 voters are starting to catch on that Marquette volleyball has but one loss this season, and that one loss was on the road to a team they’re ranking in the top 10. That would definitely be one explanation as to why the Golden Eagles...
Marquette Takes A Bad Loss To Seton Hall
The Time: The 48th minute of a soccer game that started at 6pm Eastern, so let’s call it 7:03pm?. The Event: Julia Aronov scores to pull Seton Hall level with Connecticut, 1-1 The Date: Thursday, September 29, 2016. The Time: The 51st minute of a soccer came that started...
Jenna Reitsma Named Defensive Player of the Week
In a perfect 2-0 week, Reitsma led the BIG EAST in service aces (0.83), ranked fourth in points (4.50), seventh in digs (4.17), and tenth in kills (3.50). She produced double-doubles in both the Golden Eagles’ straight set victories while leading Marquette in multiple categories. Against St. John’s, the sophomore produced match-highs in both digs (13) and aces (2). Against Seton Hall, she exploded for a match-best 11 kills and three aces contributing to a Marquette team which led the BIG EAST in kills this week (15.50).
Hattie Bray earns a spot on the Weekly Honor Roll
Yes, I'm a week behind, hush. Here's what the Marquette press release on it said:. "Bray hit .545 with 3.33 kills and 0.83 blocks per set in a 2-0 week for the Golden Eagles. She posted nine kills on .438 hitting and two blocks in Friday's win over UConn. Against Providence on Saturday, Bray set a new career best with 11 kills on .647 hitting (11-0-17) with three blocks and a pair of digs. The weekly honor is the first of her Marquette career."
THIRTEEN STRAIGHT WINS!
Is a 13 match winning streak good? I’m asking for Marquette volleyball. That’s where they stand now after heading out to the east coast and coming back with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 26-24) win over St. John’s on Friday evening and a 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-16) win over Seton Hall on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Eagles are now 15-1 on the season and 6-0 in Big East play while nine of the other 10 teams in the league have at least two losses now.
Edrey Caceres Helps Marquette Steal A Point From Providence
It certainly looked like Marquette men’s soccer was about to drop to 0-3-1 in Big East play after starting off league action with a scoreless draw against Xavier. Many many things had not gone well for the Golden Eagles since they went to the half up 1-0 on Providence, and with the clock winding past the 88:00 mark and the Friars holding a 3-2 lead over the Golden Eagles, things were pretty dire.
