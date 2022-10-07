Deadline for $400 New Mexico Stimulus Checks Is TODAY – Do You Qualify?

New Mexico is issuing a fourth stimulus check worth at least $400 to qualified low-income households, but applications to receive this relief payment must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. MDT today via the state’s Human Services Department YES New Mexico portal.

During its 2022 legislative session, the state allocated $10 million for economic aid to help low-income residents. No maximum income has been specified for eligible households, but these payments are earmarked for families with the lowest incomes first and the Human Services Department (HSD) cautions that there will be a limited number of applicants.

As Human Services Communications Director Marina Pina told KRQE News 13, “Depending on the number of eligible applications, the funds can be distributed accordingly. Our hope is that we get a good amount of applications so that we can serve the people who need it the most.”

According to WRQE, this one-time relief payment follows three other rounds of economic stimulus checks and tax rebates issued by the New Mexico government between May and August. However, this new relief payment will be allocated to low-income families only (per HSD’s determination). Receiving this relief will bear no impact on determining a resident’s eligibility in any other NM assistance programs.

“Many low-income New Mexico families have experienced substantial economic and personal losses,” said Angela Medrano, Deputy Secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department. “These funds will help people in our communities who need the extra money to help feed and house their families.”

How Can I Apply?

A screening for qualification and application are available by visiting the state’s Human Services Department’s YES New Mexico website portal , which will be available today until 5 p.m.

Applicants will be asked to supply the following information:

First name and last name.

ONE of the following: New Mexico driver’s license number, individual taxpayer identification number or social security number.

New Mexico residential address and/or mailing address.

Direct deposit information (U.S. bank account number and routing number) if available.

How Do I Qualify?

To qualify for the New Mexico Economic Relief Payment you must:

Be a resident of New Mexico.

Have a valid Social Security Number (SSN), or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), a valid New Mexico Drivers License or a New Mexico Identification Card (SSN or ITIN is preferred).

Applicants will receive a confirmation number upon submitting their application indicating that it is was received and complete. This will be followed by a final communication regarding your qualifying status and how much

How Much Can I Receive?

Information has been sparse regarding how much money families can expect to receive. However, according to HSD’s media statement on Sept. 20, qualified households will be provided with payments of at least $400.

How Will I Get My Payment?

While most stimulus recipients will be receiving their payments via direct deposit to a U.S. checking or savings account specified in their application, payments will also be sent as paper checks for those who do not provide banking information.

When Will I Get My Payment?

New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department will be issuing direct deposits and sending paper checks by the end of November 2022, according to the HSD’s Economic Relief Payment page.

All details about the Economic Relief Payment can be found on the New Mexico Human Services Department website . NM residents can call 1-800-283-4465 with additional questions.

