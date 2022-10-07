ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘For All Mankind’: Maria Mashkova & Dimiter Marinov Join Apple Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Maria Mashkova (McMafia) and Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) have joined the upcoming fourth season of Apple TV+’s space drama series For All Mankind in key recurring roles. Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon. The third season shifted the action...
Footwear News

Aubrey Plaza Wears Prada & Hidden Heels for ‘Emily the Criminal’ Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2022

Aubrey Plaza made a chic appearance at the “Emily, the Criminal” premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in London. For the event, she wore a daring all-black look with a reworked suit from Prada. Plaza donned a shining bandeau top with an underwire seam for its cropped effect. The actress styled the bandeau with a high-waisted black belt just beneath it, which synched her silhouette. Over the bandeau, Plaza layered with a black blazer styled with rolled-up sleeves. The pants came to her mid-waist and were made for a flawless fit. The straight-legged fit came over her choice of footwear, which...
