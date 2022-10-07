ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News

Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
hammerandrails.com

Nebraska (3-3, 2-1) at Purdue (4-2, 2-1) Game Center

It is a battle for first place in the Big Ten West! No, really! Both Purdue and Nebraska are leading the Big Ten West at 2-1. Nebraska has lost to a moribund Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and has fired its coach, but it is 2-1 in league play. Purdue is coming home after two huge road wins at Minnesota and Maryland and are riding a three-game winning streak after a 1-2 start.
1011now.com

Huskers conclude Fall Season with two wins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team concluded the fall season on Sunday with two wins. The Huskers claimed a 10-3 victory over Colorado State before finishing the weekend with a 3-2 win over Omaha. In game one, Mya Felder led NU on offense, tallying three hits and three RBIs while Courtney Wallace led in the circle with six strikeouts. Wallace held the Rams to only one hit in four innings. In game one, the Huskers led 1-0 after three innings, but the Rams scored once in the fourth inning to tie the game. Nebraska regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after scoring six times, and then added three more in the fifth. CSU score once in the sixth and the seventh, but it was not enough as NU claimed the win.
Kearney Hub

Big Ten media puts Nebraska men's basketball last in preseason poll

LINCOLN – Journalists covering Big Ten men’s basketball picked Nebraska to finish last in the league this season, according to a poll commissioned by The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch. Twenty-eight voters, including one from the Omaha World-Herald, selected Indiana – which received 19 first-place votes – as...
kmaland.com

Nebraska's Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska sophomore Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan this past week. She also had a season-high 25 assists in the Michigan win. View the...
1011now.com

Envolve's Vision Van heads through Nebraska for affordable eyecare

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Healthy eyes and the ability to see property are paramount in nearly everything a person does every single day. Some people don’t have the means to make sure their vision is taken care of and that’s where Envolve comes in. Its mobile clinic is now making its way through Nebraska, providing free eyecare to those who are under-insured, or who may not have insurance at all.
Kearney Hub

Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening

An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
