Hermosa Makes Debut In Open House Chicago: ‘A Beautiful Neighborhood Well Worth The Exploration’
HERMOSA — For the first time, people can explore architectural and cultural gems in Hermosa as part of Open House Chicago, an annual festival dedicated to the city’s “architectural discoveries and delights.”. Open House Chicago, set for Saturday and Sunday, invites people to tour interesting buildings in...
‘Miracle On 79th Street’: Auburn Gresham’s Healthy Hub Opens, Bringing Restaurants, A Clinic, Bank, And More To The South Side
AUBURN GRESHAM — Community leaders and local officials cut the ribbon on a healthy living center Friday, welcoming an abundance of new businesses and neighborhood essentials to the South Side. The Healthy Lifestyle Hub, 839 W. 79th St., is open and ready to serve the community. The Greater Auburn...
Jefferson Park Transit Bus Shelters Could Reopen Later This Fall After Being Closed For 8 Months
JEFFERSON PARK — Bus shelters at the Jefferson Park transit center are likely to reopen before the end of the year after being damaged and closed for months, officials said. In late February, a man damaged the glass of CTA bus shelters at 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave. He was arrested and charged; onlookers previously said they believed he experienced a mental health episode.
Portage Park Halloween Parade Aims To Bring Activity Back To Neighborhood Park After Pandemic Pause
PORTAGE PARK — A costume parade and candy giveaway will take over Portage Park’s namesake park this weekend to celebrate the spooky season. Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat kicks off 7 p.m. Saturday. It’s the first of the late-year activities organized by Friends of Portage Park since the pandemic stopped events.
Former Edgewater Substance Abuse Center Demolished To Make Way For Housing, Retail
EDGEWATER — A former addiction treatment center in Edgewater has been leveled to pave the way for a retail and residential development. The building that housed Recovery Center at 5691 N. Ridge Ave. has been demolished, with work set to start on a nine-unit residential building with ground-floor retail.
Lettuce Entertain You To Open 2 Restaurants Inside Jeanne Gang’s 101-Story St. Regis Building Next Spring
DOWNTOWN — Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises will open two restaurants inside the highly-anticipated St. Regis Chicago luxury hotel, which is opening next spring inside the city’s third tallest building. The restaurants will be a Japanese restaurant from Chef Hisanobu Osaka followed by a Tuscan steakhouse by Chef Evan...
Wilco Announces 2 Surprise Hometown Shows At Tiny Carol’s Pub In Uptown
UPTOWN — Wilco announced they’ll play two surprise shows Sunday night at Carol’s Pub in Uptown — and fans are already lined up around the block to get tickets. Wilco posted Sunday they’ll play at 7 p.m. at Carol’s, 4659 N. Clark St., a small, late night country dive bar. Within minutes, the line stretched for more than two blocks — and was rapidly growing.
Wilco Surprises Fans With Sunday Night Shows At Carol’s Pub
UPTOWN — Wilco surprised its fans with three shows Sunday night at Carol’s Pub in Uptown, leading to a scramble to get coveted tickets to get into the small neighborhood bar. Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, the Chicago-based band announced it would play a 7 p.m. show at...
Man Arrested At Vet Clinic Accused Of Punching Puppy In Lincoln Park — And He Wanted To Euthanize Dog That Day, Witness Says
CHICAGO — A man was arrested for animal abuse after police said he battered a dog on a busy Lincoln Park street — and a witness who saw the arrest at a vet clinic said the man intended to euthanize the dog that day. Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28,...
‘Food Truck Saturdays’ Will Bring Music, Good Eats To Chatham’s Mahalia Jackson Court This Month
CHATHAM — Beginning Saturday, a South Side pop-up plaza will host family events all month long in hopes of welcoming more neighbors to the space dedicated to a musical giant. The Greater Chatham Initiative will host Food Truck Saturdays 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. every Saturday in October at the Mahalia...
Some Lincoln Square Neighbors Unhappy With Developer’s Plan To Build Apartments At St. Matthias Rectory
LINCOLN SQUARE — Neighbors worry a developer’s plan to build 17 apartments at the St. Matthias Catholic Church rectory could cause more flooding and traffic congestion in the neighborhood. Developer CKG Realty Group, LLC wants to convert the existing rectory at 2300 W. Ainslie St. into a nine-unit...
Pepper The Kitten Taken From Rogers Park Auto Shop, Reward Offered For Return: ‘He’s Extremely Loved’
ROGERS PARK — A Rogers Park auto body shop is offering a reward for the return of Pepper the kitten, a shop cat who was taken from the business Thursday. A person walked away with Pepper, a 9-week-old black cat, around 10 a.m. Thursday outside Auto Tecx Collision and Repair, 7111 N. Clark St., office manager Jackie Rios said.
Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made
WICKER PARK — A Walgreens official surprised Wicker Park neighbors this week by saying a flagship location inside a renovated bank in the heart of the neighborhood is closing — but company representatives are now saying that’s up in the air. A Walgreens spokesperson said no decision...
24 Apartments, Retail Could Be Built On Vacant Belmont Avenue Lot In Avondale
AVONDALE — A local developer wants to build apartments on a vacant lot on Belmont Avenue. Wilmot Construction is proposing a five-story, 24-unit apartment building at 2837-43 W. Belmont Ave. The project would include ground-floor retail and 24 parking spaces, planning documents show. The building will include mostly two-bedroom,...
What Does A Perfect Day In Chicago Look Like? A New Recipe And Guidebook Takes You Across The City
CHICAGO — In a foreword in her new book, creator and Gertie founder Abby Pucker asks readers what the city might look like if we weren’t so divided by neighborhoods and felt part of a larger, supportive ecosystem. “(A) Part: A Recipe Guidebook to Chicago” — Pucker’s latest...
Looking To Trick-Or-Treat In Chicago? Here’s A Full List Of City-Sponsored ‘Halloweek’ Spots
CHICAGO — The city is celebrating the spooky season by bringing back “Halloweek” for the third-straight year. Halloweek is Oct. 22-31 and will have Halloween events across the city for children and families, according to a news release. The festivities kick off noon-3 p.m. Oct. 22 with...
Memo’s Hot Dogs, A Pilsen Mainstay For 65 Years, Closes Amid Showdown With City Over Mural
PILSEN — Another beloved restaurant on Pilsen’s 18th Street has closed because of a dispute with the city over a mural painted on the restaurant. Memo’s Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., closed over the weekend, but owners are hoping a they can reach an agreement with the city to reopen soon. Memo’s is one of the neighborhood’s oldest establishments, having been owned by three different generations of families since 1956, according to current owners Gerardo and Jeanette Garza.
Early Voting Starts In Chicago. Here’s What You Need To Know
CHICAGO — Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is underway at two locations Downtown. Early voting started Friday at Loop Super Site, 191 N. Clark St., and the Chicago Board of Elections Office, 69 W. Washington St. on the 6th Floor, according to elections officials. Residents can register to vote, cast ballots and turn in mail-in ballots at either site.
Dom’s Kitchen & Market Opening Next Month In Old Town Spot That Once Held Plum Market
OLD TOWN — Dom’s Kitchen & Market is opening its second store next month in an Old Town storefront that once housed independent grocery store Plum Market. Dom’s will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony 10 a.m. Nov. 1 outside the new Old Town store at 1233 N. Wells St.
Edgewater’s Hooked On Fish Brings A Sustainable Seafood Market To Bryn Mawr Historic District
EDGEWATER — After eight years of delivering fresh and sustainable seafood throughout Chicago, Hooked On Fish has dropped anchor with a new storefront in Edgewater. Hooked on Fish opened in late May at 1036 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., taking over the former home of Mama K’s Cafe. It is the first storefront for Hooked on Fish.
