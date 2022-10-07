BURLINGTON, N.C. — At 7:00 a.m. on October 6, Burlington Police officers responded to a home invasion in progress on Sellers Mill Road. The resident had started their vehicle in the driveway and was returning to the house when they were approached by an unknown armed man. The suspect tried to enter the house, but the resident was able to successfully shut the door. There was a struggle at the door and the suspect’s weapon was discharged, grazing the resident’s chest. The victim did not have serious injury or seek medical attention.

