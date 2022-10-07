Read full article on original website
Women sentenced in deadly SUV attack at Greensboro gas station
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found Meranda Watlington and Fana Felton guilty on several charges Friday. The two women were arrested in a deadly SUV attack at a Greensboro gas station back in October 2019. Greensboro police responded to the Exxon gas station on West Gate City Boulevard in...
1 person injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Police were called to Tara Court just after 8 p.m. Sunday night. They said a car was driving in the area and began shooting, hitting one person, a vehicle, and a number of apartments.
Man Shot at Recreation Center
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that happened at William C. Sims Senior Recreation Center this afternoon. When police arrived at the scene, they were told the victim Jatavious McMillian went to a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound in a personal vehicle. McMillian told...
Burlington Man Arrested in Attempted Home Invasion
BURLINGTON, N.C. — At 7:00 a.m. on October 6, Burlington Police officers responded to a home invasion in progress on Sellers Mill Road. The resident had started their vehicle in the driveway and was returning to the house when they were approached by an unknown armed man. The suspect tried to enter the house, but the resident was able to successfully shut the door. There was a struggle at the door and the suspect’s weapon was discharged, grazing the resident’s chest. The victim did not have serious injury or seek medical attention.
Stolen Vehicle Leads to Winston-Salem Police Chase
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Late Monday night, Winston-Salem Police received a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputy after observed subjects broke into vehicles at an apartment complex. The off-duty deputy began to follow the stolen vehicle, reporting their location to police. Near Country Club Road and Vinegar...
Several people outside when bullets hit Winston-Salem apartment complex
WINSTON- SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four apartments, one vehicle and one person were hit by bullets at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Neighbors living in the Tara Court Apartments in Winston-Salem are in a panic. They say more than a dozen shots were fired at their complex Sunday around 8 p.m. One woman told FOX8 she […]
Women found guilty after deadly NC attack on mom of 2 at gas station
Two women were found guilty on 11 of 16 charges in connection to the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019.
Person grazed, multiple apartments hit by gunfire on Tara Court in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem over the weekend. According to the police department, around 8 p.m. on Sunday they got a called about someone shooting into an apartment on Tara Court. As officials were responding, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a victim […]
Second arrest made in West End homicide case
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
Juvenile injured in shooting on Spruce Street in Lexington, suspect at-large
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is injured following a shooting in Lexington late Sunday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department. At around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers began to head to Spruce Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. Shortly after getting the initial report, police got a call […]
Multiple juveniles pepper sprayed in Greensboro by school resource officer during fight at Southern Guilford High School, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple juveniles were pepper sprayed during a fight by a school resource officer on Friday night, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 9 p.m., two juveniles got in a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game. As deputies from the GCSO were making their way […]
Greensboro mother calls for violence to end year after son’s death
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother held a vigil Monday night in the park where she lost her son. Isaac Lattimore died one year ago in a shooting police say happened outside of a gym on Barber Park Drive. Monday was the first time Lattimore’s mother returned to the park since his death. It […]
Winston-Salem police officer injured in crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer was injured in a crash involving their patrol car. A lieutenant told WXII 12 the officer was driving east on High Point Road with their lights and sirens on at the time. The patrol car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Martindale Road.
‘I pulled my pistol off my side and shot her, brother’; Man told 911 dispatch that woman attacked him before Trinity shooting
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have emerged in a Randolph County shooting. 911 calls reveal that the man investigators say pulled the trigger said that a woman attacked him in his car before he allegedly shot her. He said multiple times that he did not know the woman. The 911 caller told dispatchers […]
Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
Armed robbery at 7-Eleven on West Market Street in Greensboro, suspects at-large
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery in Greensboro early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 1:44 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 7-Eleven on 4646 West Market Street after getting a report of a robbery at a business. Investigators say that two men […]
Danville Police Asking for Help With Recent Spike in Vandalism
The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in keeping the city clean. The recent request comes after an increased amount of vandalism in the city parks. At approximately 9:40 pm on October 6 a vehicle moved barricades, which were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for...
1 dead after apartment fire on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro, investigators say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after an early morning fire, officials say. Crews were called to apartments in the 3000 block of Yanceyville Street around 1:40 a.m. Monday morning. A fire investigator on the scene said that one person was found dead inside an apartment and they are still working on processing […]
Unidentified body found in Greensboro, police investigate
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was found dead Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Officers were called to Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard around 11 a.m. regarding a body found in the area. They found one person with a gunshot wound dead upon arrival. An investigation is...
Fight breaks out at Southern Guilford High School football game, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fight broke out at a high school football game between juveniles, deputies said. On Oct 7, a physical altercation at a Southern Guilford High School football game occurred. Guilford County deputies responded to the fight as a large crowd formed around the two juveniles involved.
