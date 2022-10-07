ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

1 person injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Police were called to Tara Court just after 8 p.m. Sunday night. They said a car was driving in the area and began shooting, hitting one person, a vehicle, and a number of apartments.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Man Shot at Recreation Center

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that happened at William C. Sims Senior Recreation Center this afternoon. When police arrived at the scene, they were told the victim Jatavious McMillian went to a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound in a personal vehicle. McMillian told...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Burlington Man Arrested in Attempted Home Invasion

BURLINGTON, N.C. — At 7:00 a.m. on October 6, Burlington Police officers responded to a home invasion in progress on Sellers Mill Road. The resident had started their vehicle in the driveway and was returning to the house when they were approached by an unknown armed man. The suspect tried to enter the house, but the resident was able to successfully shut the door. There was a struggle at the door and the suspect’s weapon was discharged, grazing the resident’s chest. The victim did not have serious injury or seek medical attention.
BURLINGTON, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
abc45.com

Stolen Vehicle Leads to Winston-Salem Police Chase

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Late Monday night, Winston-Salem Police received a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputy after observed subjects broke into vehicles at an apartment complex. The off-duty deputy began to follow the stolen vehicle, reporting their location to police. Near Country Club Road and Vinegar...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Second arrest made in West End homicide case

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple juveniles pepper sprayed in Greensboro by school resource officer during fight at Southern Guilford High School, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple juveniles were pepper sprayed during a fight by a school resource officer on Friday night, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 9 p.m., two juveniles got in a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game. As deputies from the GCSO were making their way […]
GREENSBORO, NC
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police officer injured in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer was injured in a crash involving their patrol car. A lieutenant told WXII 12 the officer was driving east on High Point Road with their lights and sirens on at the time. The patrol car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Martindale Road.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wakg.com

Danville Police Asking for Help With Recent Spike in Vandalism

The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in keeping the city clean. The recent request comes after an increased amount of vandalism in the city parks. At approximately 9:40 pm on October 6 a vehicle moved barricades, which were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for...
DANVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Unidentified body found in Greensboro, police investigate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was found dead Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Officers were called to Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard around 11 a.m. regarding a body found in the area. They found one person with a gunshot wound dead upon arrival. An investigation is...
GREENSBORO, NC

