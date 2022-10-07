Volkswagen (VW) has strengthened the EV conversation with the release of its updated 2023 ID.4 all-electric compact SUV. The EV is innovative, deliberate, and resourceful. It now features two battery options, the new 62 kWh battery with a starting MSRP of $37,495 anda 209-mile range, and the 82 kWh version with a capacity of 275 miles (RWD) and 255 miles (AWD). Perpetually focused on helping the world reach carbon neutrality, the German automaker is building the EV locally at its cutting-edge factory in Chattanooga, TN utilizing an $800 million investment.

CARS ・ 23 HOURS AGO