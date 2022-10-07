Some Lincoln Square Neighbors Unhappy With Developer’s Plan To Build Apartments At St. Matthias Rectory

Read full article on original website
Former Edgewater Substance Abuse Center Demolished To Make Way For Housing, Retail
EDGEWATER — A former addiction treatment center in Edgewater has been leveled to pave the way for a retail and residential development. The building that housed Recovery Center at 5691 N. Ridge Ave. has been demolished, with work set to start on a nine-unit residential building with ground-floor retail.
Peak Properties LLC to take over property management and leasing services for four family-held assets in Lincoln Park and Edgewater
Peak Properties, LLC has been selected for property management, leasing, and marketing for four, third-generation family-owned multifamily investment properties and one third generational asset that was sold to a local family office, adding 78 residential units and three commercial spaces to Peak’s client roster in the highly sought-after neighborhoods of Lincoln Park. The Lincoln Park four-building portfolio of multifamily buildings has been owned and self-managed by one family for over 75 years.
Portage Park Halloween Parade Aims To Bring Activity Back To Neighborhood Park After Pandemic Pause
PORTAGE PARK — A costume parade and candy giveaway will take over Portage Park’s namesake park this weekend to celebrate the spooky season. Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat kicks off 7 p.m. Saturday. It’s the first of the late-year activities organized by Friends of Portage Park since the pandemic stopped events.
Jefferson Park Transit Bus Shelters Could Reopen Later This Fall After Being Closed For 8 Months
JEFFERSON PARK — Bus shelters at the Jefferson Park transit center are likely to reopen before the end of the year after being damaged and closed for months, officials said. In late February, a man damaged the glass of CTA bus shelters at 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave. He was arrested and charged; onlookers previously said they believed he experienced a mental health episode.
Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet move onto land near major interstates
The owners of the Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving their operations onto land.
Firewater BBQ Opening Fifth Location in Lake Zurich
The new restaurant will open in early spring 2023, along with more eateries
2 suburban riverboat casinos changing locations
JOLIET, Ill. - The riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving. Penn Entertainment, Inc., which owns both casinos, announced plans Monday for new land-based facilities. Joliet's Hollywood Casino has been located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard along Route 6 since the early 1990s. But under the new plan, the casino...
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
Car fire snags busy Route 53 in Elk Grove Village
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A car fire snagged traffic on Route 53 in Elk Grove Village Monday afternoon.As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the vehicle caught fire on northbound Route 53 about half a mile south of Higgins Road.Elk Grove Village firefighters were using foam to fight the stubborn fire late Monday afternoon.A couple of northbound lanes were blocked on Route 53, and delays were seen in both directions.There were no reports of injuries.
Hollywood Casino Moving Out Of Downtown Aurora.
Hollywood Casino is moving out of downtown Aurora!. Hollywood Casino Aurora has announced its intention to leave downtown and move to a site near the Interstate 88 interchange with Farnsworth Avenue in the city. Officials at Penn Entertainment Inc., owners of Hollywood Casino, made the announcement Monday on its website,...
Westchester Seeking Reset On Roosevelt Road TIF
The site of the now-demolished Westchester Office Center at 1107 S. Mannheim Rd. in Westchester. | File. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester village officials are looking to possibly revamp the Roosevelt Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in a bid to shore up funding for fixing soil issues related to the planned redevelopment of land at the corner of Roosevelt and Mannheim roads.
Metra UP-West trains delayed after pedestrian struck, killed in Elmhurst
Metra UP-W are running again with delays after a train struck and killed a pedestrian in Elmhurst.
Letter to the editor: Why is the Chicago Botanic Garden increasing prices, now?
I have been a Chicago Botanic Garden member for decades. But I was disappointed recently when I received the Garden’s 2022-23 membership renewal mailing asking for a 30% increase in its Plus One membership category. A membership at this level was $99 in 2021 and is now $129 for a year.
Can anyone identify this building (possibly in the south suburbs?)
This photo was taken zoomed in from the south-facing Aqua building in the Lakeshore East neighborhood, directly north of Millennium Park Chicago. I've lived here for 6 months and it drives me nuts that I can't figure out what building this is! Thank you in advance.
Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall
LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs
Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
Canceled off day, cars towed for CPD officers who worked city marathon?
The Fraternal Order of Police were critical of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Chicago crime: Armed robbers strike 5 times overnight in Humboldt Park, police say
Police said the suspects demanded cell phones, wallets, money and said "Give me everything you got."
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
