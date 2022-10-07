There is something mystical about UNC’s current four-game win streak against Miami that I can’t quite put my finger on. It’s also increasingly perplexing that we wonder if the U is back every season (well, some people feel the need to) and they can’t even take down the Tar Heels, but it also could say more about Mack Brown’s squad than it says about the Hurricanes.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO