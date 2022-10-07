ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC vs Miami: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions

Two weeks ago fans were pretty upset. The frustration was understandable, as a down Notre Dame team had just torn apart the Tar Heels and a lot of the fears about irrelevancy cropped back up. Now? The Tar Heels are 2-0 in the ACC, just beat the preseason favorite for the division title, and did so with Drake Maye playing like someone slipped some kryptonite into his gloves at the end of the second quarter.
UNC Football: Miami Game Thread

UNC bounced back from their disappointing loss against Notre Dame last week when they easily handled Virginia Tech in Chapel Hill. It was the defense’s strongest performance of the season so far, and hopefully a sign of things to come. Drake Maye was also practically unstoppable, accounting in some way for all five UNC touchdowns.
UNC Football vs. Miami: Positional Grades

Quarterback: B-/C+ Drake Maye has become a hot talking point across college football media, and with good reason! Much of the first half sounded like a paid infomercial for Maye’s potential Heisman candidacy, especially when he led Carolina on touchdown drives of 95 and 99 yards in two of their first three drives.
UNC vs. Miami: Three Things Learned

There is something mystical about UNC’s current four-game win streak against Miami that I can’t quite put my finger on. It’s also increasingly perplexing that we wonder if the U is back every season (well, some people feel the need to) and they can’t even take down the Tar Heels, but it also could say more about Mack Brown’s squad than it says about the Hurricanes.
Watch: Rare Penalty Gets Called Against Florida State

A wild scene in Raleigh when an extremely rare penalty gets called against Florida State. On 4th and 17, the Florida State punter begins to run with the ball and then decides to kick it away. But he was across the line of scrimmage when he punted. A flag got thrown on the Seminoles with the penalty being a loss of 5 yards and a loss of downs, setting up the Wolfpack deep in FSU territory.
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
North Carolina woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

MONROE, N.C. (WGHP) — Susan Underwood, of Monroe, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Underwood bought her winning Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Underwood arrived to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. […]
