Players excited after beating rival Clinton
CLINTON — In every Weatherford sport, no matter what sport, one phrase a fan or parent will always hear — “beat Clinton.” Friday night, the Weatherford Eagles did that on the football field, a feat that’s been difficult at times and easy at others. While...
Weatherford hosts Cache Friday
After Friday’s big win at Clinton, coach Reagan Roof told his team to not let up. “Now you have the toughest challenge you’ve had all year and that is, can you continue to get better another week? If you let up, you get beat next week. It happens all the time in every level.
‘I was really proud of the boys this week’
ENID — The boys cross country team has seen where they need to be in two weeks for regionals. Coach Kaleb Fischer thinks this most recent race at Oklahoma Bible Academy this past Saturday, was a good indication of where his team is at. “I really think they saw...
‘I think just that we are really close’
ENID — With just two weeks left before regionals, coach Kaleb Fischer thinks Weatherford’s girls cross country team is close to where they need to be. “I think just that we are really close to being where we need to be for Regionals. They know they need two good weeks of practice leading up to that,” Fischer said.
