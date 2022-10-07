ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mariners announce lineup for Game 1 versus Astros

The Seattle Mariners have announced their lineup for Game 1 of the five-game American League Division Series. Logan Gilbert is set to take the mound against the Astros’ Justin Verlander, who hasn’t played a playoff game in almost three years. According to MLB, the Mariners have faced Verlander...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy