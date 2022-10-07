Read full article on original website
Weatherford hosts Cache Friday
After Friday’s big win at Clinton, coach Reagan Roof told his team to not let up. “Now you have the toughest challenge you’ve had all year and that is, can you continue to get better another week? If you let up, you get beat next week. It happens all the time in every level.
‘I think just that we are really close’
ENID — With just two weeks left before regionals, coach Kaleb Fischer thinks Weatherford’s girls cross country team is close to where they need to be. “I think just that we are really close to being where we need to be for Regionals. They know they need two good weeks of practice leading up to that,” Fischer said.
Former SWOSU team hosts reunion for Homecoming
The 1977 SWOSU football team which played in the NAIA Division 1 National Championship game will host a 45-year reunion Friday and Saturday, October 1415, on the Weatherford campus in conjunction with Homecoming. The Bulldogs finished 11-1 that season, losing 24-7 to Abilene Christian University in the Apple Bowl played...
‘I was really proud of the boys this week’
ENID — The boys cross country team has seen where they need to be in two weeks for regionals. Coach Kaleb Fischer thinks this most recent race at Oklahoma Bible Academy this past Saturday, was a good indication of where his team is at. “I really think they saw...
Players excited after beating rival Clinton
CLINTON — In every Weatherford sport, no matter what sport, one phrase a fan or parent will always hear — “beat Clinton.” Friday night, the Weatherford Eagles did that on the football field, a feat that’s been difficult at times and easy at others. While...
Defense dominates
CLINTON — Three words describe Friday night’s effort by the Weatherford Eagles — dominant, dominant defense. The defense made big stops in the first half. On the opening drive of the game, which was for Clinton, Weatherford only gave up a field goal. Then on the last drive of the half, also Clinton’s, C.J. Nickson sacked Clinton quarterback Cooper Sully to close out the half.
SWOSU soccer beats SNU, 2-1
BETHANY — SWOSU soccer beat Southern Nazarene 2-1 Saturday. Alimata Rabo started the scoring early with a four-foot goal to continue off of her record setting performance against Oklahoma Baptist just two days ago. This was her seventh goal of the season and the third game of the past four in which she has scored a goal.
