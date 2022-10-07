Read full article on original website
Weatherford hosts Cache Friday
After Friday’s big win at Clinton, coach Reagan Roof told his team to not let up. “Now you have the toughest challenge you’ve had all year and that is, can you continue to get better another week? If you let up, you get beat next week. It happens all the time in every level.
‘I think just that we are really close’
ENID — With just two weeks left before regionals, coach Kaleb Fischer thinks Weatherford’s girls cross country team is close to where they need to be. “I think just that we are really close to being where we need to be for Regionals. They know they need two good weeks of practice leading up to that,” Fischer said.
Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident
Pumpkin the mini horse is celebrating her 1st birthday as owners ask for help
Pumpkin the mini horse is not only celebrating her first birthday, her owners are also asking for help.
YUKON MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO COMPUTER ACCESS FRAUD IN CONNECTION WITH SCHEME TO MISREPRESENT FAA MECHANIC CERTIFICATION TO LOCAL AVIATION COMPANY
OKLAHOMA CITY – GORDON BELLAMY, JR., 42, of Yukon, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty earlier this week to computer access fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On August 17, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Bellamy for alleged offenses while he was employed by Ally Aerospace Services as a contractor for AAR Corporation. The Indictment alleged that Bellamy worked as an aircraft maintenance mechanic at the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City and that he supervised mechanic crews responsible for removing and reattaching panels as part of the maintenance of commercial aircraft. Under Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) regulations, supervising employees must be certified Airframe and Powerplant mechanics. According to the Indictment, in October of 2018, Bellamy illegally accessed an FAA database that contained records of all Airframe and Powerplant mechanic’s certificates, obtained a certificate belonging to another licensed mechanic, and falsely presented it to his employer as his own.
‘I was really proud of the boys this week’
ENID — The boys cross country team has seen where they need to be in two weeks for regionals. Coach Kaleb Fischer thinks this most recent race at Oklahoma Bible Academy this past Saturday, was a good indication of where his team is at. “I really think they saw...
Mustang woman describes dog's close encounter with diseased raccoon
MUSTANG, Okla. — Pet owners are urged to make sure their animals are up to date on their shots as experts say homeowners can expect more dangerous wildlife encounters in their yards. The warning comes as a Mustang woman had to get her dog checked out after an encounter...
Two western Oklahoma families grieve after deadly car crash
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — Two western Oklahoma families are grieving after a deadly car crash killed two children and a mother on Monday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is now investigating what led up to the tragedy in rural Oklahoma. On the side of County Road 2310 sits a small memorial,...
OHP: Burns Flat woman FOUND
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for 53-year-old Bernadette Ellarose Marks.
1 Injured After Motorcycle Crashes Into Cow On Highway 39
A man was injured after crashing into a cow with his motorcycle on Highway 39 near Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday when a motorcyclist, Jesse Foster, 32, was heading westbound on OK-39 when a cow crossed into the path.
‘There’s always hope after abuse’
An Oklahoma City police detective told a Yukon audience this week that she has “bounced back” from the “darkest” time of her life. “There is always hope after abuse,” said Sherrica Buckingham, an 11-year survivor of domestic abuse. “You can survive it. When people ask me about domestic violence, I tell them I’m a ‘survivor’. I’m not a ‘victim’.
Players excited after beating rival Clinton
CLINTON — In every Weatherford sport, no matter what sport, one phrase a fan or parent will always hear — “beat Clinton.” Friday night, the Weatherford Eagles did that on the football field, a feat that’s been difficult at times and easy at others. While...
