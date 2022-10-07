ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

Comments / 0

Related
wdnonline.com

Weatherford hosts Cache Friday

After Friday’s big win at Clinton, coach Reagan Roof told his team to not let up. “Now you have the toughest challenge you’ve had all year and that is, can you continue to get better another week? If you let up, you get beat next week. It happens all the time in every level.
WEATHERFORD, OK
wdnonline.com

‘I think just that we are really close’

ENID — With just two weeks left before regionals, coach Kaleb Fischer thinks Weatherford’s girls cross country team is close to where they need to be. “I think just that we are really close to being where we need to be for Regionals. They know they need two good weeks of practice leading up to that,” Fischer said.
WEATHERFORD, OK
news9.com

Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident

A 20-year-old who died in an oil rig accident in Chickasha in early October is honored in a celebration of life at his hometown high school. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Tanner Snider was hit in the head earlier this week and instantly killed. He leaves behind his girlfriend...
CHICKASHA, OK
kswo.com

Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weatherford, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Weatherford, OK
chickashatoday.com

YUKON MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO COMPUTER ACCESS FRAUD IN CONNECTION WITH SCHEME TO MISREPRESENT FAA MECHANIC CERTIFICATION TO LOCAL AVIATION COMPANY

OKLAHOMA CITY – GORDON BELLAMY, JR., 42, of Yukon, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty earlier this week to computer access fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On August 17, 2022, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Bellamy for alleged offenses while he was employed by Ally Aerospace Services as a contractor for AAR Corporation. The Indictment alleged that Bellamy worked as an aircraft maintenance mechanic at the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City and that he supervised mechanic crews responsible for removing and reattaching panels as part of the maintenance of commercial aircraft. Under Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) regulations, supervising employees must be certified Airframe and Powerplant mechanics. According to the Indictment, in October of 2018, Bellamy illegally accessed an FAA database that contained records of all Airframe and Powerplant mechanic’s certificates, obtained a certificate belonging to another licensed mechanic, and falsely presented it to his employer as his own.
YUKON, OK
wdnonline.com

‘I was really proud of the boys this week’

ENID — The boys cross country team has seen where they need to be in two weeks for regionals. Coach Kaleb Fischer thinks this most recent race at Oklahoma Bible Academy this past Saturday, was a good indication of where his team is at. “I really think they saw...
ENID, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Wps#Delaying#Christmas#Wps Superintindent#East Intermediate School
KOCO

Two western Oklahoma families grieve after deadly car crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — Two western Oklahoma families are grieving after a deadly car crash killed two children and a mother on Monday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is now investigating what led up to the tragedy in rural Oklahoma. On the side of County Road 2310 sits a small memorial,...
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
yukonprogressnews.com

‘There’s always hope after abuse’

An Oklahoma City police detective told a Yukon audience this week that she has “bounced back” from the “darkest” time of her life. “There is always hope after abuse,” said Sherrica Buckingham, an 11-year survivor of domestic abuse. “You can survive it. When people ask me about domestic violence, I tell them I’m a ‘survivor’. I’m not a ‘victim’.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

20-year-old man dies instantly after drilling rig snaps in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Grady County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a tragic scene after a man was killed by a drilling rig. GCSO responded to the 800 block of County Rd. 1400 after a 20-year-old man, later identified as Tanner Snider, was killed while operating a drilling rig.
CHICKASHA, OK
wdnonline.com

Players excited after beating rival Clinton

CLINTON — In every Weatherford sport, no matter what sport, one phrase a fan or parent will always hear — “beat Clinton.” Friday night, the Weatherford Eagles did that on the football field, a feat that’s been difficult at times and easy at others. While...
WEATHERFORD, OK
chickashatoday.com

Drilling rig accident kills 20 year old

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a tragic scene after a man was killed on a drilling rig.  GCSO responded to the 800 block of County Rd. 1400 after a 20-year-old man, later identified as Tanner Snider, was killed while operating a drilling rig.  According to GCSO,...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy