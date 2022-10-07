Read full article on original website
Edward “Pat” Miller
Edward “Pat” Miller of Citra,Fl passed away on October 5,2022 at the Ocala Regional Hospital from a Massive heart attack. Pat was a Veteran of The U.S. Army and the 82nd Airborne Division. He served at the end of the Korean War, and was a member of the Orlando American Legion for 31 years .
Philip “Phil” Channon
Philip “Phil” Channon died Tuesday, October 7th, 2022 in Ocala, Florida at the age of 92. He was born May 21st, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Harold and Zola Channon as an only child. Phil would probably say his life truly began the first minute he entered a cockpit. He spent the remainder of his life working hard for his dreams of owning his own aircraft which came to fruition when he acquired his Beachcraft Bonanza. He authored a book highlighting his flying adventures in Gremlins of Flight. Phil relocated to Corpus Christi, Texas after enduring fifty harsh Iowa winters where he retired and spent his free time sailing and raising two of his grandchildren Kendra and Andrew. He lost his wife Delores in 2000 to an untimely passing. He spent the last fifteen years of his life in Ocala, Florida where he met his third wife, Anne. Phil loved God and loved his Country and will be greatly missed by his loved ones.
Robert Ford
Robert “Bob” Ford, 74, passed away August 21, 2022. Born on Leap Day, February 29, 1948, he grew up in Maywood, NJ. He was a graduate of Xavier High School, New York City, and Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI. He proudly served his country as an officer on a nuclear submarine stationed in Pearl Harbor, HI. He later attended dental school at the University of Florida followed by an orthodontic residency at the University of California San Francisco. He returned to Florida in 1984 establishing his private practice in Gainesville and later expanding to Ocala and The Villages. He retired in 2017.
Douglas Daniel “Turtle” Zazueta
Douglas Daniel Zazueta, aka Turtle, tragically passed away on September 22 2022, at the young age of 13. He was born in Ocala, FL on November 29, 2008. He was the son of Toni Wilcox and Gabriel Zazueta. He was nicknamed Turtle by his Nana, Carolyn Placencia. He was the 2nd youngest grandchild but was known to be the baby of the family. Douglas was the youngest child of Toni and Gabriel but he had two older sisters, Ashlee and Leeana, along with an older brother named Jayden. He was always a Momma’s boy but when his father died 5 years ago, Turtle never left her side. Turtle was very protective over his mom. He was filled with so much life and character. He was very outgoing, vibrant and was filled with love. He was the life of the house. The house was never quiet when Turtle was home. He loved collecting Pokemon cards, playing video games and was a great basketball player. When he arrived home from school, he would ride his scooter to his Mom and Nana’s job to get a soda and some cookies. Turtle will always be remembered as a funny, independent, caring, loving and amazingly strong young boy that will be deeply missed by so many. His memory will be carried on by those who loved him.
Judy L. Johnston
Judy L. Johnston, age 67, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on October 5, 2022. She was born on June 15, 1955 in Estacada, Oregon, a daughter to the late Jack Ray and Marion (Kuehn) Phillips. Judy spent her life competing at international levels as a skilled equestrian and horsewoman before...
Thelma Edna Poole
Thelma Edna Poole, age 92, of Ocala passed away on October 2, 2022 at home. She was born on August 28, 1930 in Ocala, Florida a daughter to the late David Edward and Thelma Lee (Sullivan) Crews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother James David Crews and a sister Theresa Othelle Gladwell.
Judith Ann Terry
Judith Ann Terry, 77, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was born April 21, 1945 in Seven Mile, OH to Vernon and Marian (nee Miller) Terry. Judith loved spending time with her family, shopping, and especially Christmas time. She was preceded in death by stepdaughter, Rachael Terry and sister-in-law,...
Judith Ann Markham
Judith Ann Markham, 72, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Saturday October 1st, 2022. She was born October 28th, 1949 in Toledo Ohio. Daughter of the late Julia A. and Leo K. Markham. Also preceded in death by her brother Michael C. Markham. She is survived by her sister Mary...
OPD Meet & Greet event to showcase vehicles, equipment
The Ocala Police Department is encouraging members of the community to stop by the Ocala Downtown Market on Wednesday, October 12 for a special meet and greet event. The agency will be showcasing its specialized units, vehicles, and equipment at the market as part of an accreditation assessment. After the assessment has concluded, the event will be open to the public, beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
‘Kayak & Koffee’ event to visit hidden spring along Ocklawaha River
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip along the Ocklawaha River to a hidden spring later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, October 14. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
Artie Ann Young
Artie Ann Young gained her heavenly wings on October 5, 2022. She was born in Pikeville, Kentucky on September 13, 1943 a daughter to the late Wayne and Condlee Maynard Runyon. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by two sisters Nancy Lee Runyon, Melba K. Brooks and a brother George V. Runyon.
Marion County commissioners make several proclamations for month of October
During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting that was held on Tuesday, October 4, the commissioners made multiple proclamations recognizing a day, week, or the entire month of October. Those proclamations are as follows:. Central Florida Community Action Day. The Central Florida Community Action Agency, Inc. (CFCAA) is...
MCA announces Art Awards, Cultural Grant recipients at annual Applaud the Arts
During the 15th annual Applaud the Arts that was held on Saturday, October 8 at the NOMA Black Box at the Reilly Arts Center, Marion Cultural Alliance (MCA) recognized individuals who positively impact the arts and culture in Ocala/Marion County. Prior to this weekend’s event, nominations were submitted by members...
Marion County reports over 170 new infections as COVID-19 cases continue to decline
The Florida Department of Health released its latest virus summary last week, and it shows that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Marion County has continued to decline. There were 174 new COVID-19 cases reported in Marion County during the week of Friday, September 30 through Thursday, October 6, according to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s (DOH-Marion) most recent bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
Ocala convicted felon accused of threatening victims with gun, firing shot inside home
A 37-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of threatening two victims with a handgun and firing a shot inside a local residence. On Friday, October 7, an MCSO deputy responded to the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 41...
Hunter’s Moon Over Ocala
October’s full moon, the Hunter’s Moon, was shining brightly over Ocala this weekend. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Ocala man accused of choking woman after argument turns physical
A 34-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman during an argument that became physical. On Saturday, October 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a Marion County residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Alvin Kristopher Tuggerson who stated that the victim bit him on the hand and wrist during a physical altercation.
Ocala announces new hours of operation for Customer Service Office
The City of Ocala’s Customer Service Office, which is located at 201 SE 3rd Street, will soon implement new hours of operation. Beginning on Tuesday, November 1, the first-floor lobby at the office will be open on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of the city’s observed holiday schedule.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, endangered 14-year-old boy
(Update from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office: Romeo Santana Blue has been located in Leesburg, Florida, and he is safe). The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 14-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his Ocala residence on Sunday evening.
Lit, Hoobastank to rock out on Reilly Arts Center stage
Two popular rock bands, Lit and Hoobastank, are bringing their co-headlining ‘Tried & True Tour’ to Ocala later this month, and tickets are still available. The concert will take place on Thursday, October 27 at the Reilly Arts Center, which is located at 500 NE 9th Street. Lit...
