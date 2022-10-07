Joe Biden explains why he is pardoning low-level marijuana convictions

Joe Biden has announced a mass pardon for those who have federal "simple possession" marijuana charges in a move towards national decriminalisation of cannabis.

Though the drug is legal for recreational or medical use in most US states, it is illegal at federal level.

"Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities,” the US president said.

Mr Biden has tasked the attorney general with creating a process to effectuate the pardons.

It is unclear when the pardons would take effect.

Sign up for our newsletters.