ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK Covid-19 infections jump 25% with ‘marked’ rise among over-70s - OLD

By Ian Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43bozT_0iPx9QTp00

Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped 25% to their highest level since mid-August, though not all parts of the country are currently experiencing a rise, new figures show.

England and Northern Ireland have both seen an increase, while the trend in Scotland and Wales is uncertain.

There has also been a “marked” rise in infection levels among over-70s.

Some 1.3 million people in private households across the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to September 26, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up from 1.1 million in the previous week.

It is the highest UK-wide total since the week to August 16 but is still some way below the 3.8 million weekly infections in early July, at the peak of the wave caused by the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of the virus.

There is a lag in the reporting of the ONS data, due to the time it takes for the survey to be compiled.

More recent figures show the number of people in hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19 is now on a clear upwards trend in much of the country, signalling a fresh wave of coronavirus is under way.

Sarah Crofts, ONS deputy director of the Covid-19 infection survey, said: “ Infections have continued to increase in England, reaching levels last seen in mid-August.

“The rest of the UK is a mixed picture, with uncertain trends in Wales and Scotland and a recent increase in Northern Ireland.

“Amongst the over-70s there has been a marked increase in infections in England this week, a trend which we will closely monitor as the winter months progress.”

In England, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the latest survey was 1.1 million, or around one in 50 – up from 857,400, or one in 65, in the previous week.

This is the first time the figure for England has been above one million since the week to August 16.

Northern Ireland has also seen a rise, where the latest estimate for infections is 46,100, or one in 40 people, up from 23,100, or one in 80.

In both Scotland and Wales the trend is described by the ONS as “uncertain”.

In Scotland, 113,000 people were likely to have had Covid-19 in the latest survey, or around one in 45, compared with 117,100 in the previous week, which is also one in 45.

In Wales, the latest estimate is 63,400, or one in 50, compared with 62,900, also one in 50.

Infection rates in England are highest among people aged 70 and over, with 2.5% likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, or around one in 40.

This is up from 1.7%, or one in 60, in the previous week.

Rates are lowest among children from school Year 7 to 11, at 1.6% or one in 60.

Not all ages in England have seen a rise in infections, with the trend uncertain for the Year 7-11 group along with young adults from school Year 12 to age 24.

The ONS infection survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus and is based on a sample of swab tests from households across the UK.

The figures come as the number of hospital patients in England testing positive for Covid-19 continues to climb.

A total of 9,631 people with coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on October 5, according to NHS data.

This is up 37% from 7,024 a week earlier and is the highest figure since August 3.

Patient numbers topped 14,000 in mid-July at the peak of the BA.4/BA.5 wave, then fell steadily until mid-September, since when they have been increasing.

Hospital admissions in England are also rising, with rates highest among over-85s at 132.3 per 100,000 people in the seven days to October 2 – up sharply week-on-week from 80.1.

Scotland and Wales are both seeing an increase in Covid-19 patients, while in Northern Ireland the recent fall in numbers has levelled off.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, said the latest increases are “concerning”, and cases and hospitalisation rates are at their “highest level in months”.

She added: “Make sure you have any Covid-19 vaccinations you are eligible for and avoid contact with others if you feel unwell or have symptoms of a respiratory infection.

“If you are unwell, it is particularly important to avoid contact with elderly people or those who are more likely to have severe disease because of their ongoing health conditions.”

Around four in 10 (40.3%) of people aged 80 and over in England are now likely to have received an autumn booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, along with a similar proportion (41.0%) of 75 to 79-year-olds.

All people in the UK aged 65 and over are currently eligible for the booster, providing they had their last jab at least three months ago.

Doses are also available to frontline health and care workers, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

The booster is intended to increase protection against serious illness during the next waves of the virus and will eventually be offered to everyone aged 50 and over.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

With hospitals cancelling routine operations due to a spike in Covid-19 infections, will an extra jab save the NHS or are too many people suffering vaccine fatigue?

We've been told to prepare for the worst this winter. Covid infections and hospitalisations have started to soar and the incoming wave of flu is expected to strike early and be especially severe. And while hospitals are already struggling to cope and have begun cancelling routine operations, health officials are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Health workers among dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak as UK agency monitoring new infections

Four health workers are among 10 people who have died after an Ebola outbreak in Uganda that is being monitored by US and UK health authorities.The eastern African nation will host a ministerial meeting on the outbreak of the Sudan strain of the virus, which has no proven vaccine and has caused alarm in the region.Acting director Ahmed Ogwell told journalists on Thursday the three countries that suffered the west Africa outbreak of Ebola in 2014-16, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia, also are invited to the meeting taking place on Wednesday next week.Ugandan scientists and their partners abroad are looking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium

A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Ons#Covid#Respiratory Infection#Uk
The Independent

Almost two-thirds of long Covid patients are women, study finds

Women account for almost two-thirds of long Covid cases, according to a new study of the illness in multiple countries.Extreme tiredness, loss of smell, shortness of breath, and muscle aches are some of the most widely-reported symptoms of long Covid, which affects about six percent of Covid-19 patients.The NHS says most long people with long Covid fully recover after 12 weeks but that some experience symptoms for longer.The latest report, carried out by the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found women constituted 63...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Ashley Wadsworth: British man who murdered Canadian teenage girlfriend on trip to UK jailed

A 23-year-old British man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend after she travelled to the UK to meet him. Jack Sepple met Ashley Wadsworth when he was 15 and she was 12, and the pair had on-off contact over the years. During her gap year, Ashley got a six-month tourist visa to visit Sepple in the UK. Sepple admitted killing Ashley at his Essex home on 1 February just days before she was due to be reunited with family in Canada. Ashley, from Vernon in British Colombia, died from stab wounds to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Study suggests flu shot linked to less severe Covid cases

People with flu shots are less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid, and reported less severe symptoms, a study has found. The research, which was carried-out by scientists from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida, suggested that there were benefits from flu shots amid the ongoing outbreak of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan reopening: What are the current travel rules and do I need a Covid test?

Japan has reopened to individual British tourists â that is, not people booked on an organised tour - for the first time in two-and-a-half years.As of midnight on Tuesday 11 October, Britons are allowed to book independent trips to the country once more, with the government also removing its cap of 50,000 daily arrivals.Japan has had a slow, phased reopening, with just a trickle of tourists and visas allowed at first.Since June, Britons have been able to visit on a private, guided tour from an approved operator, with tests; in September this was expanded to include self-guided tours around the...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Channel crossings to the UK exceed 35,000 for the year

More than 35,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year. Some 539 people were detected on Monday in 13 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, taking the provisional total for the year to 35,233. This is more than the whole of 2021, when 28,561...
U.K.
Nature.com

Ebola outbreak in Uganda: how worried are researchers?

The outbreak has already spread to five districts, and there are no proven vaccines for this species of the virus. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the past month, at least 64 people in Uganda have been — or are suspected of being — infected with a rare species of Ebola virus, for which no vaccines or treatments are available. About 30 people have died. The rapid rise and spread of the lethal virus across five districts in Uganda have alarmed scientists, and raised fears that the outbreak will not be easy to contain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government ‘ignoring’ official advice to boost sick pay for NHS staff with long Covid

The government has been accused of "ignoring" an official recommendation to pay NHS staff who can’t work because they caught long Covid at work.Ministers have reportedly been told that health workers who end up with long-term disabling conditions from Covid-19 should qualify for industrial injury disablement benefits – but are yet to take action.The recommendation by the Industrial Injuries Advisory Council (IIAC) would see the key workers affected by the virus qualify for £188.60 in weekly benefits, which is higher than the usual rate.But despite the advice apparently being submitted in July, there has been no change in policy, and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sophie samples treats on royal visit to Botswana

The Countess of Wessex sampled treats and smelled beauty products as she met local entrepreneurs in Botswana.Sophie toured displays at the British High Commissioner’s residence in the capital Gaborone on Tuesday and chatted to the business owners about their merchandise.She was joined by British Ambassador to Botswana Sian Price as she met each of the entrepreneurs in turn under large sun shades dotted around the gardens in the sunshine.The countess sampled some of Maungo Craft’s sauces.The food processing company makes sauces and syrups using African indigenous fruits.Sophie also took a closer look at items by Shedol Cosmetics which specializes in...
AFRICA
The Independent

NHS may cancel appointments and reduce visiting times over Covid and flu ‘twindemic’, leaders warn

NHS trusts may be forced to cancel appointments and limit visiting times in a Covid and flu “twindemic” this winter, health leaders have warned. Fears have been raised the viruses could strip back the workforce and further increase demand for services during an already busy period. It comes amid rising Covid infections in the UK. Around 1.3 million tested positive in late September, according to the latest figures, which was a 25 per cent increase on the week before. The UK is also concerned there could be a bad flu season this year, with lower immunity across the population due...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Martin: Words cannot convey the fathomless grief over Creeslough blast

The entire nation of Ireland stands with the community of Creeslough who are struggling to make sense of “enormous and heartbreaking loss”, Ireland’s premier has said.Taoiseach Micheal Martin said words cannot convey the “fathomless grief” of the tragedy in the small Co Donegal village.Ireland’s premier made the remarks as he led expressions of sympathy in the Irish parliament for the 10 people who died following an explosion at a petrol station in the village on Friday.Mr Martin said the men, women and children represented “everything good and kind and beautiful about Creeslough, Donegal and our country”.“Fathers and mothers, sons and...
EUROPE
The Independent

Madeleine McCann: A timeline of key dates and developments

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been charged with separate offences of rape and child sex abuse.Investigators believe 45-year-old convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner killed Madeleine after abducting her from a holiday apartment where she had been staying with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, and younger siblings, Amelie and Sean.Here the PA news agency provides a breakdown of the main events after the three-year-old vanished.2007– May 3: Kate and Gerry McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, leave their children asleep in their holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in southern Portugal while they dine with friends at a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Most Britons believe Rwanda asylum deal will not work, polling shows

Most British people believe the Rwanda asylum deal will fail to reduce small boat crossings and will be a waste of public money, polling suggests.Research by Ipsos for the British Future think-tank indicated warming attitudes towards migration in the UK, with only a minority of people now calling for overall immigration to be cut.It suggests that the position currently taken by the new home secretary Suella Braverman is at odds with the majority of the British public and a substantial portion of Conservative voters.Asked whether the Rwanda agreement would reduce the number of asylum seekers attempting to enter the UK...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Liz Truss protocol bill is economic and political risk for Northern Ireland, report finds

Liz Truss’s legislation to tear up post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish border will bring “new levels of economic and political uncertainty” for Northern Ireland, a new report has warned.The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill risks worsening inter-community relations, leaving traders in the province caught between two regulatory regimes and escalating tensions between London and Brussels, warned the report from the UK in a Changing Europe (UKICE) think tank.It was published as the bill begins its passage through the House of Lords, where peers are expected to block or fundamentally alter it over the coming weeks. Many members of the Upper House are deeply...
POLITICS
The Independent

Home Secretary ‘receptive’ to calls to upgrade cannabis to Class A

Suella Braverman believes cannabis has been “effectively” legalised as it has not been “policed properly” and is “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from Class B to Class A, according to a Home Office source.However, the PA news agency has been told it is a “very big stretch of the imagination” to suggest the Home Secretary herself wants to change its classification to put it on par with substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.The Times reported that Ms Braverman has told allies she is on the “same side” as a group of Tory police and crime...
HEALTH
The Independent

Jamie Oliver says ‘children coming to school with empty lunchboxes’ in free meals plea

Jamie Oliver has warned children are coming to school with empty lunchboxes and no money for food as he called for more pupils to qualify for free meals. The chef warned the most vulnerable in society were struggling from being excluded from the scheme. It came as a joint campaign by The Independent and The Food Foundation urged the government to give meals to all schoolchildren living in poverty but who are not currently eligible. Currently, households must earn under £7,400 a year - excluding benefits - to receive free school meals. Have you been affected by this story?...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

877K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy