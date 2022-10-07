Read full article on original website
Rockets Knock Off Geese
Rockridge defeated Wethersfield in straight sets at home Monday. The Rockets moved to 18-10-1 on the season. On the pitch, Orion-Sherrard fell to Galesburg 2-1. Orion-Sherrard is now 18-3-3. Rockridge def Wethersfield 25-22, 25-17 Annawan def United 25-23, 25-17 Galva def Stark County 25-19, 25-19 West Central def Abingdon-Avon 25-13,...
Mercer County History Lesson: Ice Harvest
Harvesting ice was big business in Mercer County Pre-World War I. The subject will be featured in the open fall meeting of the Mercer County Historical Society. Local historian Lois Retherford has plenty of research on the topic says historical society president Ron Dillivou. The fall open meeting of the...
Illinois overcomes QB Tommy Devito’s injury, edges Iowa
Illinois survived the loss of starting quarterback Tommy Devito to injury and three turnovers to eke out a 9-6 win
CFB world laughs at Iowa’s hilariously on-brand field goal
In what has been an unavoidable theme since the season’s first game, Iowa’s football team did next to nothing offensively during Saturday’s 9-6 loss to Big Ten rival, Illinois. And while several different stats can illustrate what happened, the offensive ineptitude can best be summed up when looking at a sequence that resulted in points for the Hawkeyes.
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
Three-car accident closes part of Division St. in Davenport
One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were […]
Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
East Moline 3 vehicle crash
Watch Now: East Moline traffic halted following a three-vehicle crash on Sunday. East Moline law enforcement closed traffic starting at 12th St. and 30th Avenue Sunday evening following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of 30th and Archer Drive. No one involved sustained serious injuries.
Stone, Sand & Gravel Company Offers Land to Rock Island for $1.00
Tonight, the city council will consider a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially...
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Milledgeville, Ill. (KWQC) - Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Rt. 40 south of Milledgeville Sunday afternoon. According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. as the driver of a Chevy Malibu was making a left turn onto Genesee Rd. and was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Fall Clean-Up Days Next Week In Aledo
Fall clean-up days set for next week for City of Aledo residents. Here’s a few reminders from Mayor Chris Hagloch. Large appliances such as refrigerators and stoves will also be collected during this service, but they must include an appliance tag. City Hall offers appliance tags for purchase year-round at $5.00 per appliance, which must be attached to the appliance before any scheduled pick-up day.
Mountain Lion Reportedly Sighted South of Morrison, Sheriff Asks Schools to Keep Students Inside
Around 9:00 am Thursday morning, the Whiteside County Sheriff reported there was a sighting of what was believed to be a mountain lion. The animal was reportedly spotted south of Morrison. The Sheriff’s Department said out of an abundance of caution, the department asked for all students in Morrison Schools...
How Does A Great Burger Sound Tonight? Belly Up For The Quad-Cities’ Best Burgers!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
Man arrested for QC homicide Sunday
A 28-year-old man faces a charge of murder in connection with a homicide Sunday in Rock Island. On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at approximately 2:16 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street, according to a Sunday night release.
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
Nearly Two Years Later; Suspect Still Being Sought In Sherrard Teen’s Shooting Death
Information still being sought on the whereabouts of a Quad Cities man charged with gunning down a Sherrard teen nearly two years ago. 16-year-old Dylan McAlester was killed in mid-December of 2020 in Rock Island. An arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Darvion Lard. He is wanted on First Degree Murder charges. Anyone with details on Lard’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. They are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. In addition, Mercer County Crime Stoppers has chipped in another $1,000 in reward money. You can also submit a tip by clicking here.
