Information still being sought on the whereabouts of a Quad Cities man charged with gunning down a Sherrard teen nearly two years ago. 16-year-old Dylan McAlester was killed in mid-December of 2020 in Rock Island. An arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Darvion Lard. He is wanted on First Degree Murder charges. Anyone with details on Lard’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. They are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. In addition, Mercer County Crime Stoppers has chipped in another $1,000 in reward money. You can also submit a tip by clicking here.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO