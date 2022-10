Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore loves coming to Milwaukee to play for his fans. “It’s a great place,” he said in a recent interview before his Riverside Theater show on Oct. 13. “I’ve played The Rave a few times, and Summerfest a few times. There’s a lot of energy there. I also did an acoustic show at the Riverside in 2019.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO