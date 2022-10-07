Read full article on original website
Huobi Founder Sells Majority Stake to Hong Kong Investment Fund
Chinese founder of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, Leon Li Lin, is handing over his stake to Hong Kong-based investment fund About Capital Management, the South China Morning Post reports. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. In a separate statement, Lin...
Mining Firm Luxor Launches Investment Product Tied to Miner's Revenues
US crypto mining firm Luxor Technology has just launched a non-deliverable forward contract, whose price reflects the dynamics of BTC mining revenues. The product, dubbed Luxor Hashprice NDF, is "just the first of many derivatives" the firm plans to launch next year. The tool will replicate hashprice behavior. Under this...
Mt.Gox Sets New Deadline for Compensation Claims
Mt.Gox has recently reported that the creditors of the cryptocurrency exchange, which filed for bankruptcy in 2014, must register in a special online system to receive compensation by January 10, 2023. According to the document, users must provide information about the recipient and choose a payment method. It should be...
The European Parliament Committee Approves Draft Law on Crypto Regulation
Members of the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee have just approved the cryptocurrency regulation bill MiCA by majority vote. A total of 28 votes were cast in favor of the document. MEP Stefan Berger has described the results as "good news." The final approval by the European Parliament...
India's Central Bank to Launch a Digital Rupee Pilot Project
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has just released a report on domestic digital currencies according to which the bank will "soon" launch a prototype digital rupee. The RBI has committed to periodically disclose information on its functions and benefits. The CBDC will reportedly be available for use in both...
Crypto.com Lays Off More than 2,000 Employees
Popular crypto exchange Crypto.com has laid off more than 2,000 employees, which equates to about 40% of its staff, AdAge has reported citing sources inside the company. Kris Marszalek, the company's CEO, announced in June the layoff of 260 employees, or 5% of the entire workforce. By the end of the summer, the number of people laid off reportedly increased eightfold.
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The U.S. Department of Labor has published a new proposal on how workers should be classified saying that thousands of people have been incorrectly labeled as contractors rather than employees, potentially curtailing access to benefits and protections they rightfully deserve. Misclassifying workers as independent contractors denies those workers protections under federal labor standards, promotes wage theft, allows certain employers to gain an unfair advantage over businesses, and hurts the economy, the department said Tuesday. The reaction in markets for major gig companies was immediate. Shares of Lyft and Uber tumbled about 13%. in early trading. The misclassification of workers has negatively impacted delivery workers, custodians, truck drivers, waiters, construction workers and more, according to the department.
