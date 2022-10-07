Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition Honors 166-Unit Village on Mercy Affordable Housing Community in Orlando With National Award

Read full article on original website
multifamilybiz.com
Ability Housing and AdventHealth Break Ground on New Community Center at Wayne Densch Apartment Community in Central Florida
ORLANDO, FL - Representatives from Ability Housing, AdventHealth, the office of U.S. Representative Val Demings and Orange County Government today broke ground on a new community center at the Wayne Densch Apartments. The $750,000 project will add 2,500 square feet of flexible space to the community. Upon completion, the community...
theapopkavoice.com
Emergency rental assistance program continues to support Orange County residents
Since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program launch, Orange County has distributed more than $30 million in federal funds to keep residents in their homes. The County will continue to provide rental assistance to tenants and landlords with the opening of phase two on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, beginning at 8 a.m.
theapopkavoice.com
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County
A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
volusia.org
Ian Update 52: Disaster Survivor Assistance and Disaster-SNAP
Staff from FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) program are now traveling throughout Volusia County to offer help in applying for FEMA assistance and answer questions about the process. Residents may receive support from DSA staff at their residence, work, shelter, hotel, or other places the household is residing. While not permitted to enter a home, staff may assist outside on the porch, sidewalk, driveway, or yard.
FEMA・
click orlando
Orange County offers financial aid for struggling renters. Here’s who qualifies this time
ORLANDO, Fla. – Those struggling to pay rent in Orange County have another chance to get the help they need. Officials launched Phase Two of the county’s income-based Emergency Rental Assistance Program Saturday morning with new flexible qualifications that may allow more renters to apply. Phase One of...
click orlando
Osceola County Schools hosts job fair for positions across multiple departments
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – The Osceola County School District will host a job fair on Thursday to fill multiple positions across different district departments. The job fair will include open interviews for transportation services, maintenance, school nutrition, and custodial and paraprofessional departments. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents...
WESH
FEMA approves $150 million in grants for thousands of Florida households
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, bringing flooding and damage to homes across the state, FEMA is continuing to assist residents. According to FEMA, they've approved $150 million in grants to assist about 101,705 Florida households in recovering from the hurricane's impacts. Included in those grants are about $72 million toward...
fox35orlando.com
Florida flooding: Sanford city leaders will vote to confirm state of emergency proclamation
SANFORD, Fla. - City leaders in Sanford will hold their regular city council meeting Monday and flooding is likely to be the center of the conversation. City commissioners are expected to vote to confirm a state of an emergency proclamation by the city manager. The declaration was made on Sept,...
wmfe.org
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers opening Tuesday in Seminole and Polk counties
FEMA is planning at least four Disaster Recovery Centers in Central Florida. The centers — which are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — provide a one-stop-shop for people and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian. FEMA has already awarded more than $190 million...
wmfe.org
Need food benefits after Ian? D-SNAP can help
Food assistance is coming for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply for those benefits starting this week. Central Floridians who don’t receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or SNAP benefits, but lost income after Hurricane Ian, are now eligible to receive those benefits. The money that is loaded onto...
spacecoastdaily.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
Spotlight New Jersey: Riding across the U.S. with Shantell Williams
Shantell Williams, of Florida, rode her Harley Davidson through 48 U.S. states…twice. She wanted to follow in the footsteps of Bessie Stringfield – the first African American woman to ride her motorcycle across the U.S. solo.
fox35orlando.com
UCF students search for places to stay after apartments destroyed by Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - A week and a half since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, some University of Central Florida students are still looking for a place to stay. Many of those students aren’t just looking for a home, but they are also looking to replace all of their belongings. At...
Future of notorious Orange County intersection up for discussion again
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are set to hold another meeting to talk about the Gatlin, Holden and Orange intersection, one of the worst in the county. The intersection has a failing grade due to backups and accidents that have happened there for years. Metroplan has approved improvements, and...
Neighbors near Rouse Road say they lost everything in Hurricane Ian floods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dumpsters full of belongings line the roads of an Orange County neighborhood near the University of Central Florida. Many of the homes off Rouse Road, which is not in an official flood zone, were flooded following Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando apartment complex to pay over $260k for alleged discrimination
An Orlando apartment complex has been ordered to pay $265,000 to resolve allegations that they discriminated against families with children in violation of the Fair Housing Act, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday. The DOJ said Concord Court at Creative Villages Partners LTD., Concord Management LTD., reportedly imposed unlawful...
fox35orlando.com
'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
Orlo Vista residents hope for flooding solution as they restore community
ORLO VISTA, Fla. — Cleanup efforts continued in Orlo Vista Saturday. Residents woke up before sunrise and sorted through their belongings. District 6 Commissioner Victoria Siplin organized a community cleanup. This brought Orange County emergency management and volunteers to help residents in need. More than a week after Hurricane...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County reopening rental assistance program: When you can apply
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County will reopen its Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help residents who are still struggling financially during or due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The income-based program is designed to assist Orange County residents by providing assistance to households who are experiencing financial hardship during or...
aroundosceola.com
Kissimmee teacher, politician — advocate — Ken Smith passes away
Ken Smith, one of just three people in modern times to serve as both Kissimmee mayor and Osceola County Commission chairman, passed away Saturday night at age 79 after a bout with an illness. Smith, a former educator, was also a past president of the Education Foundation Osceola County, who...
