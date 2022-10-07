ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition Honors 166-Unit Village on Mercy Affordable Housing Community in Orlando With National Award

multifamilybiz.com

Ability Housing and AdventHealth Break Ground on New Community Center at Wayne Densch Apartment Community in Central Florida

ORLANDO, FL - Representatives from Ability Housing, AdventHealth, the office of U.S. Representative Val Demings and Orange County Government today broke ground on a new community center at the Wayne Densch Apartments. The $750,000 project will add 2,500 square feet of flexible space to the community. Upon completion, the community...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County

A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
volusia.org

Ian Update 52: Disaster Survivor Assistance and Disaster-SNAP

Staff from FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) program are now traveling throughout Volusia County to offer help in applying for FEMA assistance and answer questions about the process. Residents may receive support from DSA staff at their residence, work, shelter, hotel, or other places the household is residing. While not permitted to enter a home, staff may assist outside on the porch, sidewalk, driveway, or yard.
FEMA
click orlando

Osceola County Schools hosts job fair for positions across multiple departments

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – The Osceola County School District will host a job fair on Thursday to fill multiple positions across different district departments. The job fair will include open interviews for transportation services, maintenance, school nutrition, and custodial and paraprofessional departments. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

FEMA approves $150 million in grants for thousands of Florida households

After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, bringing flooding and damage to homes across the state, FEMA is continuing to assist residents. According to FEMA, they've approved $150 million in grants to assist about 101,705 Florida households in recovering from the hurricane's impacts. Included in those grants are about $72 million toward...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Need food benefits after Ian? D-SNAP can help

Food assistance is coming for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply for those benefits starting this week. Central Floridians who don’t receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or SNAP benefits, but lost income after Hurricane Ian, are now eligible to receive those benefits. The money that is loaded onto...
FLORIDA STATE
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando apartment complex to pay over $260k for alleged discrimination

An Orlando apartment complex has been ordered to pay $265,000 to resolve allegations that they discriminated against families with children in violation of the Fair Housing Act, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday. The DOJ said Concord Court at Creative Villages Partners LTD., Concord Management LTD., reportedly imposed unlawful...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County reopening rental assistance program: When you can apply

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County will reopen its Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help residents who are still struggling financially during or due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The income-based program is designed to assist Orange County residents by providing assistance to households who are experiencing financial hardship during or...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Kissimmee teacher, politician — advocate — Ken Smith passes away

Ken Smith, one of just three people in modern times to serve as both Kissimmee mayor and Osceola County Commission chairman, passed away Saturday night at age 79 after a bout with an illness. Smith, a former educator, was also a past president of the Education Foundation Osceola County, who...
KISSIMMEE, FL

