Healthline
Overview of Immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is a treatment that stimulates or suppresses your immune system to help your body fight disease or infection. The field of immunotherapy is rapidly developing as researchers improve their understanding of the immune system’s role in disease. It’s now considered the “. ” of cancer treatment, along...
cancernetwork.com
Lilian Gien, MD, Reviews Pembrolizumab Plus Epacadostat in Recurrent Clear Cell Carcinoma of the Ovary
At 2022 IGCS, Lilian Gien, MD, spoke about a phase 2 trial which analyzed pembrolizumab plus epacadostat in patients with recurrent clear cell carcinoma of the ovary. During the 2022 Annual Global Meeting of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society, CancerNetwork® spoke with Lilian Gien, MD, a gynecologic oncologist from Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Canada, about results from a phase 2 trial (NCT03602586) investigating pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus the IDO1 inhibitor epacadostat.
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Examining Treatment Options After Adjuvant Chemotherapy for TNBC
During a case-based roundtable event, Christos Vaklavas, MD moderated a discussion about treatment option for a 48-year-old woman with triple negative breast cancer following adjuvant chemotherapy. VAKLAVAS: I’m curious to see what intravenous single-agent chemotherapy some of you would give. For those who would give oral single-agent chemotherapy, I think...
targetedonc.com
Results of Maintenance Olaparib/Bevacizumab in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Isabelle Ray-Coquard, MD, discusses the final overall survival results from the phase 3 PAOLA-1/ENGOT-ov25 trial. Isabelle Ray-Coquard, MD, university lecturer – hospital practitioner, coordinator of the INCa-certified network of expert centers for Rare Ovarian Tumor at Centra Leon Berard, discusses the final overall survival (OS) results from the phase 3 PAOLA-1/ENGOT-ov25 trial (NCT02477644).
MedicalXpress
Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
News-Medical.net
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Largest Study on Parkinson’s Disease Genetics Reaches 12,500 Patients
CENTOGENE has announced it’s reached a milestone of 12,500 participants who have been recruited and genetically tested as part of the Rockstock International Parkinson’s Disease Study (ROPAD), a global observational effort to characterize the genetic profile of Parkinson’s patients. ROPAD (NCT03866603), developed in collaboration with Denali Therapeutics,...
MedicalXpress
New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
survivornet.com
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
targetedonc.com
Clinical Commentary: Testing and Targeting for NTRK Fusions in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
The strategy of a broad molecular panel–based next-generation sequencing [NGS] approach minimizes tissue use and wastage.1 It would also identify where a driver mutation, such as an NTRK fusion, is a key component to improve patient care. For the fusions, [you must be] sure your NGS platform includes RNA analysis because it does increase and maximize the detection of fusion events. [The molecular panel does] comment on if the tissue gathered [is] insufficient, so either repeat biopsy or plasma testing should be done.
Israeli Ministry Of Health Clears Way For Human Trials Of AllocetraTM, A Proprietary Off-the-Shelf Immunotherapy For Solid Tumors
The Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) approved a Phase I/II trial of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s ENLV proprietary immunotherapy drug-candidate AllocetraTM. AllocetraTM is a cell therapy that uses healthy donor cells to reprogram and strengthen the patient’s immune response against cancer. If approved, the drug candidate would be a...
MedicalXpress
Mediterranean diet improves immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma
Eating a Mediterranean diet rich in fiber, mono-unsaturated fatty acids and polyphenols, has been associated with improved immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma patients, a new study presented today at UEG Week 2022 has found. Experts anticipate that the diet will play an important role in the...
cancernetwork.com
Dostarlimab and Chemotherapy Combo Meets Primary End Point of ORR in Advanced NSCLC
Findings of the phase 2 PERLA trial indicated that dostarlimab combined with chemotherapy achieved promising responses in patients with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. Preliminary results of the phase 2 PERLA trial (NCT04581824) highlighted that the primary end point of overall response rate (ORR) with dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli) and chemotherapy...
A breakthrough in metastasis could lead to better cancer treatments
In the universal fight against cancer, metastasis is one of the most unpleasant factors that could make matters even worse; and there is still much to comprehend in the spread process. Cambridge scientists might have unveiled a breakthrough in understanding how metastasis works. A team of scientists at the Cancer...
targetedonc.com
Fatigue Not Linked With Treatment Intensity/Type in Patients With Pediatric Cancer and HSCT
More interventions are needed to address fatigue in survivors of cancer and hematopoietic stem cell transplant. Pediatric patients with cancer and those who have undergone hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) may develop long-term effects, including fatigue. However, fatigue is not associated with treatment intensity or therapy type, according to findings published in the Journal of Child Health Care.1.
targetedonc.com
Survival Improvment With Sacituzumab Govitecan in HR+/HER2– mBC
Frederick Marme, MD, discusses new results from the TROPICS-02 study of sacituzumab govitecan for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. Frederik Marme, PhD, head professor at Heidelberg, Baden Wurttemberg, discusses new results from the TROPICS-02 study of sacituzumab govitecan (Trodelvy) for the treatment of patients...
MedicalXpress
Research provides critical information about size and growth speed of gliomas
An important new clue for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been identified in research led by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto and Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The study, published in the journal Science, provides a rare window into the biological changes behind glioma development.
cancernetwork.com
Long-Lasting Benefit Observed With Atezolizumab and Bevacizumab in Recurrent Endometrial Cancer
Results from a phase 2 trial indicated that atezolizumab and bevacizumab yielded a significant duration of response in recurrent endometrial cancer. Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and bevacizumab (Avastin) yielded durable responses in patients with recurrent endometrial cancer, according to findings from a multi-institutional phase 2 trial (NCT03526432) that were presented during the 2022 Annual Global Meeting of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS).
MedicalXpress
Study reveals alarming failures in the detection of pancreatic cancer
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease. Results revealed over a third (36%) of PIPC cases were potentially avoidable, demonstrating a poor detection rate for a cancer that has alarming patient outcomes.
