First Patient With B-NHL or CLL Treated With MB-106 in Phase 1/2 Study
The phase 1/2 clinical trial of MB-106 is demonstrating high efficacy, durable responses, and a favorable safety profile as the first patient treated did not experience cytokine release syndrome or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome. About the Study of MB-106 Trial Name: Study to Assess Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy of...
Clinical Commentary: Testing and Targeting for NTRK Fusions in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
The strategy of a broad molecular panel–based next-generation sequencing [NGS] approach minimizes tissue use and wastage.1 It would also identify where a driver mutation, such as an NTRK fusion, is a key component to improve patient care. For the fusions, [you must be] sure your NGS platform includes RNA analysis because it does increase and maximize the detection of fusion events. [The molecular panel does] comment on if the tissue gathered [is] insufficient, so either repeat biopsy or plasma testing should be done.
Early Data of Azacitidine and Venetoclax Shows Potential in High-Risk CML and MDS
Phase 1 results examining azacitidine and venetoclax in high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes or chronic myelomonocytic leukemia elicited an overall response rate of 87%. Treatment with azacitidine (Onureg) with venetoclax (Venclexta) elicited safe and encouraging activity in patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) or chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CML). At a median follow-up...
Roundtable Discussion: Examining Treatment Options After Adjuvant Chemotherapy for TNBC
During a case-based roundtable event, Christos Vaklavas, MD moderated a discussion about treatment option for a 48-year-old woman with triple negative breast cancer following adjuvant chemotherapy. VAKLAVAS: I’m curious to see what intravenous single-agent chemotherapy some of you would give. For those who would give oral single-agent chemotherapy, I think...
Update Shows Long-Term Benefits of Tagraxofusp in BPDCN
Naveen Pemmaraju, MD discusses the long-term results of the STML-401-0114 trial that demonstrated the benefits of tagraxofusp-ezrs as a monotherapy for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasms. Naveen Pemmaraju, MD, director of the blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) program in the department of leukemia at The University of...
Study of Envafolimab +/- Ipilimumab in Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma and Myxofibrosarcoma Will Continue
Twelve-week safety data from the phase 2 ENVASARC trial of envafolimab alone and in combination with ipilimumab in patients with undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and myxofibrosarcoma support proceeding with enrollment of patients in the trial. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee for the phase 2 ENVASARC trial (NCT04480502) of envafolimab (KN035) in...
Survival Improvment With Sacituzumab Govitecan in HR+/HER2– mBC
Frederick Marme, MD, discusses new results from the TROPICS-02 study of sacituzumab govitecan for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. Frederik Marme, PhD, head professor at Heidelberg, Baden Wurttemberg, discusses new results from the TROPICS-02 study of sacituzumab govitecan (Trodelvy) for the treatment of patients...
Roundtable Discussion: Treatment Strategies for Patients With High- Risk Myelofibrosis
Ellen K. Ritchie, MD, discuss the case of a 68-year-old man with high-risk myelofibrosis during a case-based roundtable event. RITCHIE: Symptom control has gotten a lot of press, so to speak, in academic literature. Would any of you like to make any comments as to what triggers you to initiate therapy for a [patient with] MF?
Results of Maintenance Olaparib/Bevacizumab in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Isabelle Ray-Coquard, MD, discusses the final overall survival results from the phase 3 PAOLA-1/ENGOT-ov25 trial. Isabelle Ray-Coquard, MD, university lecturer – hospital practitioner, coordinator of the INCa-certified network of expert centers for Rare Ovarian Tumor at Centra Leon Berard, discusses the final overall survival (OS) results from the phase 3 PAOLA-1/ENGOT-ov25 trial (NCT02477644).
Fatigue Not Linked With Treatment Intensity/Type in Patients With Pediatric Cancer and HSCT
More interventions are needed to address fatigue in survivors of cancer and hematopoietic stem cell transplant. Pediatric patients with cancer and those who have undergone hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) may develop long-term effects, including fatigue. However, fatigue is not associated with treatment intensity or therapy type, according to findings published in the Journal of Child Health Care.1.
Oxford/AstraZeneca nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine fails first trial
COVID vaccines delivered by a nasal spray could be common in the future. DepositPhotosThe spray only initiated an antibody response in a 'minority of participants'.
