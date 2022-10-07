The strategy of a broad molecular panel–based next-generation sequencing [NGS] approach minimizes tissue use and wastage.1 It would also identify where a driver mutation, such as an NTRK fusion, is a key component to improve patient care. For the fusions, [you must be] sure your NGS platform includes RNA analysis because it does increase and maximize the detection of fusion events. [The molecular panel does] comment on if the tissue gathered [is] insufficient, so either repeat biopsy or plasma testing should be done.

