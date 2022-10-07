RangeWater Breaks Ground on First Build-To-Rent Neighborhood in Highly Sought-After Glen Creek Submarket of Bradenton, Florida

Read full article on original website
Related
10NEWS
Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples
Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety of ecosystems, there’s always something to do. Not to mention, being a Florida Resident can save you some major cash throughout the year at the best resorts and attractions. Check out all of the ways you can save this year, with Florida Resident deals right here in Tampa Bay!
WATCH: Planes flipped, buildings damaged at Florida airport after Hurricane Ian
The mark of Hurricane Ian's devastation can still be clearly seen in Florida as communities continue to collect and clean up debris left behind by the storm.
wbaa.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
4M gallons of wastewater released into stream after backup generator failed during Hurricane Ian
Four million gallons of wastewater was released into a Manatee stream, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.
usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida shooting leaves 7 shot, 1 dead at bar after fight
Florida police say that a shooting in Tampa left seven people shot with one person dead on early Sunday morning, and say that a fight triggered the shooting.
fox13news.com
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Buccaneers game
TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.
Operation Blue Roof: US Army Corps of Engineers lends a hand to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The US Army Corps of Engineers is doing its part to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Operation Blue Roof provides a temporary blue tarp-like covering to help reduce further damage to property and provide residents with a livable house while they recover from Hurricane Ian.
fox13news.com
Elderly resident with hurricane damage scammed by unlicensed contractor, Venice police say
VENICE, Fla. - Bay Indies was one of the hardest-hit areas in Venice from Hurricane Ian. Police along with code enforcement are making daily trips around the park, keeping an eye out for residents to keep them from being targeted by scammers. "Everywhere you look there’s damage or destruction, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
995qyk.com
The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay
Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
Medical helicopter responding to Polk County crash
A medical helicopter is responding to a crash involving a semi-truck in Avon Park.
How to get a free ticket to Busch Gardens if Bucs score 21 points or more
Tickets are limited to one per person. They are non-refundable, non-transferable and not for resale.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
North Port leaders work to restore Price Boulevard after damage from Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port took a hard hit as Category 4 Hurricane Ian made its way through Florida last week. Specifically, city leaders say they are working on Price Boulevard with a contractor to restore the failed waterway crossings and open the east-west corridor. The work will...
Casey DeSantis launches Tervis tumbler, bottle to raise money for Hurricane Ian recovery
VENICE, Fla. — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis visited Venice-based drinkware company Tervis on Friday to announce a new fundraising campaign. DeSantis said the new tumbler and water bottle with specific Florida designs will help raise money for residents affected by Hurricane Ian. Proceeds from the “Together We Shine”...
Gasoline causes Riverview garage to ignite with man inside it
Gasoline fueled a fire that scorched a garage and multiple vehicles in Riverview on Saturday afternoon.
wild941.com
Lakeland Woman Who Won $2M Has Been Identified
Carla Davis of Lakeland is now a millionaire. Back in June, Davis purchased a Powerball ticket, matched all 5 numbers but sadly missed the Powerball number. It’s ok though because she still won $2M. Davis went to claim her prize at the Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket was bought at Sunny’s Citgo Mart located in Lakeland. The store will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket. I have a question for you. What is the first thing you would buy if you hit the lottery. I would probably pay off my student loans, then buy my mom a house. Of course I would be living with her!
Comments / 0