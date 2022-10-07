Read full article on original website
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Swim and Dive Clips Tecumseh
The depth of the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive was the difference in the meet with Tecumseh last week as the Bulldogs came out on top 109-70. The teams split the 12 events with the Bulldogs and Indians both winning six each, but the Bulldogs came away with second-place finishes in 10 of 12 events and that was the difference in the meet.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Soccer Victorious on Senior Night
The Dexter soccer team sent seven seniors out on a high note after a 4-2 win over Bedford on Senior Night last week. The Dreadnaughts celebrated with seven players to the game and they left the field with smiles as they snapped a three-game losing streak in the regular season finale against the Mules to finish with a 6-7-3 overall record heading into this weeks districts.
thesuntimesnews.com
Bulldogs Fall in SEC White Title Showdown
A high-flying Tecumseh offense was too much for the Chelsea football team Friday night as the Indians claimed the SEC White title with a 50-34 win. Tecumseh entered the game with a 6-0 record and was averaging over 50 points a game, but many believed they hadn’t seen a defense like the Bulldogs.
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
Michigan Announces Monday Update On Assistant Coach Mike Hart
A terrifying moment unfolded during the Michigan vs. Indiana football game last Saturday afternoon. Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart reportedly collapsed on the sideline during the game. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. This Monday morning, the ...
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
thesuntimesnews.com
Calling All Members of 1963 DHS Varsity Football Team
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. We have put the word out, to round up any varsity players from DHS’s last conference champion and undefeated football team: 1963. Please get them to Friday...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter’s Lily Witte Sets New Pioneer Pool Record in Diving
Another meet, another pool driving record for Dexter’s Lily Witte. The Dexter girls’ swim and dive had a dual meet against Division 1 Pioneer powerhouse, and the Dexter divers shined. Despite tough judging, Lily Witte earned 293.70 points to set a new Pioneer pool record for 6 dives. Dexter’s Vivian Kinnard was second with 245.20 points followed by Grace Daly from Pioneer with 190.45, and Dexter’s Sefina Patterson and Bella Larson in 4th and 5th with 168.55 points and 158.50 points, respectively.
Michigan State football's Jaden Mangham carted off field after tackle vs. Ohio State
Editor's note: Updated to reflect Mangham's condition after the game. EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s Jaden Mangham was taken off the field Saturday following a head-to-head collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. ...
Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup
Michigan vs Penn State: Who is favored to win?Way-Too-Early Prediction. This coming Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. As we speak (the new rankings have not been released yet), Michigan is No. 4 and Penn State...
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After Loss To Ohio State
The Spartans head man said he wasn't looking to make changes to his coaching staff after four consecutive losses by double digits...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
UPDATE: 3 people shot outside a Toledo high school stadium during football game
TOLEDO — UPDATED @ 10:45 p.m.: Toledo police are saying now that at least three people have been shot outside a Toledo high school stadium, CBS station WTOL is reporting. Several bullet casings were scattered on the ground behind the field house, according to the station. The game between...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH
Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’
With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics. The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WILX-TV
Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back
WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One hundred miles was the length bike riders across Michigan took on Saturday. Bicyclists across Mid-Michigan rode to Hell and back, literally. People who attended the “Rode to Hell” event had the choice to ride their bikes on gravel roads from Grass Lake to Hell, Michigan, and back.
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
