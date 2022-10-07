ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Swim and Dive Clips Tecumseh

The depth of the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive was the difference in the meet with Tecumseh last week as the Bulldogs came out on top 109-70. The teams split the 12 events with the Bulldogs and Indians both winning six each, but the Bulldogs came away with second-place finishes in 10 of 12 events and that was the difference in the meet.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Soccer Victorious on Senior Night

The Dexter soccer team sent seven seniors out on a high note after a 4-2 win over Bedford on Senior Night last week. The Dreadnaughts celebrated with seven players to the game and they left the field with smiles as they snapped a three-game losing streak in the regular season finale against the Mules to finish with a 6-7-3 overall record heading into this weeks districts.
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Bulldogs Fall in SEC White Title Showdown

A high-flying Tecumseh offense was too much for the Chelsea football team Friday night as the Indians claimed the SEC White title with a 50-34 win. Tecumseh entered the game with a 6-0 record and was averaging over 50 points a game, but many believed they hadn’t seen a defense like the Bulldogs.
CHELSEA, MI
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7

ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thesuntimesnews.com

Calling All Members of 1963 DHS Varsity Football Team

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. We have put the word out, to round up any varsity players from DHS’s last conference champion and undefeated football team: 1963. Please get them to Friday...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter’s Lily Witte Sets New Pioneer Pool Record in Diving

Another meet, another pool driving record for Dexter’s Lily Witte. The Dexter girls’ swim and dive had a dual meet against Division 1 Pioneer powerhouse, and the Dexter divers shined. Despite tough judging, Lily Witte earned 293.70 points to set a new Pioneer pool record for 6 dives. Dexter’s Vivian Kinnard was second with 245.20 points followed by Grace Daly from Pioneer with 190.45, and Dexter’s Sefina Patterson and Bella Larson in 4th and 5th with 168.55 points and 158.50 points, respectively.
DEXTER, MI
