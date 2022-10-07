ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Courier & Press

Indiana high school football: Week 9 Evansville-area scores, schedule and streaming links

EVANSVILLE — Welcome to football Rivalry Week in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference. What makes these rivalries different is also what makes them great — and all in good fun. It consists of five showdowns between teams that share various degrees of animosity. It’s also the last week of the regular season, so the stakes are naturally increasing. ...
INDIANA STATE
On3.com

BREAKDOWN: Georgia running back commit Roderick Robinson

Georgia landed a big fish in all senses of the word on Monday with the commitment of Roderick Robinson. The four-star back from San Diego’s Lincoln High School was a primary focus for the Bulldogs since the late spring, and when you check the tape, it’s easy to see why.
ATHENS, GA

