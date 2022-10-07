Read full article on original website
Top 3 blue-chip DeFi tokens to invest in for the long term
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has had a tough performance in 2022 as the total value locked (TVL) has crashed from over $180 billion to about $54 billion. Similarly, DeFi tokens like Uniswap, Maker, Spell Token, and SushiSwap have crashed. Here are the top blue-chip crypto tokens to invest in for the long term.
Regulation could negatively affect crypto innovation, says Laguna Labs’ CEO
“The very foundation of cryptocurrency is one that is antithetical to global regulation and the centralised financial system that regulators seek to uphold and protect,” says Stefan Rust. Cryptocurrency regulation is being introduced in various parts of the world. While many people in the industry are welcoming this latest...
Will crypto investors flee Portugal following introduction of capital gains tax?
For the last few years, Portugal has become a safe haven for crypto investors. With many having moved there throughout the pandemic, as crypto rocketed up to high after high, the rug is now being pulled out from under them. The Portuguese government has proposed a new cryptocurrency tax policy...
There is no basis for Binance to delist multiple HNT trading pairs, says Helium’s COO
Crypto exchange Binance is set to delist some HNT trading pairs, but the Helium Foundation’s chief operating officer says there is no basis for such action. The chief operating officer of the Helium Foundation, Scott Sigel, believes that there is no basis for Binance to delist multiple HNT trading pairs on its platform.
Binance to spend over $1B on investments by end of 2022, CEO says
Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has stated that the global leading digital-asset platform may spend more than $1 billion on investment by the end of this year. Zhao, commonly referred to as CZ within the crypto space, revealed this in an interview with Bloomberg. The statement from Zhao comes after an...
Portugal working on new crypto tax legislation to levy 28% capital gains tax
An official report released by the Portuguese government shows that the country is working on a new cryptocurrency tax legislation scheduled for enacting in 2023. The new legislation intends to levy a 28% capital gains tax on crypto profits, a 4%, and stamp duties on any free cryptocurrency transactions. 28%...
Coinbase gains regulatory approval to offer crypto services in Singapore
Crypto exchange Coinbase has announced in a press release that it has received preliminary regulatory approval from Singapore’s monetary authority (MAS) to offer crypto services in Singapore. Following the in-principle approval, Coinbase can now offer “regulated digital payment token products and services in Singapore.”. Following the approval in...
Cake DeFi and Razer Silver Partner Again to Give Away 25 Million Razer Silver
Singapore, Singapore, 10th October, 2022, Chainwire. Cake DeFi, the leading, fastest-growing Singapore-based fintech firm providing easy access to Decentralised Finance (DeFi), has today announced a another market-leading partnership with Razer Silver, a loyalty rewards program for gamers, backed by Razer Inc, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. On...
