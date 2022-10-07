ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
coinjournal.net

Top 3 blue-chip DeFi tokens to invest in for the long term

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has had a tough performance in 2022 as the total value locked (TVL) has crashed from over $180 billion to about $54 billion. Similarly, DeFi tokens like Uniswap, Maker, Spell Token, and SushiSwap have crashed. Here are the top blue-chip crypto tokens to invest in for the long term.
STOCKS
coinjournal.net

Regulation could negatively affect crypto innovation, says Laguna Labs’ CEO

“The very foundation of cryptocurrency is one that is antithetical to global regulation and the centralised financial system that regulators seek to uphold and protect,” says Stefan Rust. Cryptocurrency regulation is being introduced in various parts of the world. While many people in the industry are welcoming this latest...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Mining Equipment#Data Center#Eco#Business Industry#Linus Business#Gmt#Norwegian#Coin Journal#Scandinavian
coinjournal.net

Binance to spend over $1B on investments by end of 2022, CEO says

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has stated that the global leading digital-asset platform may spend more than $1 billion on investment by the end of this year. Zhao, commonly referred to as CZ within the crypto space, revealed this in an interview with Bloomberg. The statement from Zhao comes after an...
BUSINESS
coinjournal.net

Portugal working on new crypto tax legislation to levy 28% capital gains tax

An official report released by the Portuguese government shows that the country is working on a new cryptocurrency tax legislation scheduled for enacting in 2023. The new legislation intends to levy a 28% capital gains tax on crypto profits, a 4%, and stamp duties on any free cryptocurrency transactions. 28%...
ECONOMY
coinjournal.net

Coinbase gains regulatory approval to offer crypto services in Singapore

Crypto exchange Coinbase has announced in a press release that it has received preliminary regulatory approval from Singapore’s monetary authority (MAS) to offer crypto services in Singapore. Following the in-principle approval, Coinbase can now offer “regulated digital payment token products and services in Singapore.”. Following the approval in...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Cake DeFi and Razer Silver Partner Again to Give Away 25 Million Razer Silver

Singapore, Singapore, 10th October, 2022, Chainwire. Cake DeFi, the leading, fastest-growing Singapore-based fintech firm providing easy access to Decentralised Finance (DeFi), has today announced a another market-leading partnership with Razer Silver, a loyalty rewards program for gamers, backed by Razer Inc, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. On...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy