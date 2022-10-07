ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

247Sports

Pitt offers in-state 2024 offensive lineman

Pitt has sent out an offer to an in-state Class of 2024 defensive lineman. Deyvid Palepale, a 6-3, 288-pound defensive tackle out of Hempfield High School (PA) made the announcement via Twitter on Monday. Palepale also has offers from two other in-state FBS programs: Penn State and Temple. Louisville has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title

Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
LEETSDALE, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Braylan Lovelace Wants to Make History at Leechburg Before to Enrolling Early at Pitt

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Pitt 2023 commit Braylan Lovelace is the driving force of Leechburg Blue Devils being a contender for the WPIAL Class-1A title. He is a big, strong, and physical running back who is the focal point of Leechburg’s offense, defense, and special teams with him running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield, and making plays on defense.
LEECHBURG, PA
wtae.com

Mostly sunny and seasonal

PITTSBURGH — We keep the sunshine for Tuesday before clouds increase on Wednesday in advance of our next cold front. Some showers could arrive late Wednesday. However, the bulk of the rain will arrive on Thursday, especially early. Thursday will be an impact day. Rain will exit through the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex catches fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No injuries were reported after a fire started at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. Multiple crews were called to the building just before 7 p.m. tonight after a rooftop unit caught fire. No word on the extent of the damages.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Earth Wind & Fire in Concert at UPMC Events Ctr.; Tracy Morgan Plays Rivers; Virginia Tech vs. Pitt (Sat., 10/8/22

1) Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the most successful soul/funk bands of the late ’70s and early to mid ’80s. There are many reasons for the band’s success, mainly the musical genius of EWF’s leader, the late Maurice White. White fused musical genres together, including soul, funk, African rhythms, gospel, rock, and jazz. He combined that with a tight band of top-notch musicians, including a horn section, mystical lyrics and staging, and the soaring voice of Philip Bailey. White and Bailey were the two lead singers with Bailey possessing a beautiful falsetto voice with a four-octave range. 1975’s That’s the Way of the World was the band’s first big album and produced the hits “That’s the Way of the World,” “Shining Star,” and “Reasons.” EWF has received 20 Grammy nominations, winning six as a group and White and Bailey garnering two individual awards. White’s brother Verdine is the longtime bassist for the band and Bailey’s son, Phillip Bailey Jr. is also in EW&F. 8:30 p.m. UPMC Events Center, 6001 University Blvd., RMU, Moon Township. (R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Cold start, mild finish for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Clear skies and frigid temperatures to start this morning. Frost Advisory is set to expire at 9am and temperatures will warm back towards 60 today with the ample sunshine. It will be breezy, but we will be warm enough for that to not impact our feels like temperature. Warmer tonight as some clouds pass by with us warming through midweek as highs return to 70 by Wednesday. Our next cold front gets here Thursday morning to bring rain showers and cool us back down into next weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Two fires at same home in Pittsburgh in less than 24 hours

PITTSBURGH — For the second time in less than 24 hours, firefighters were called to the same home in Pittsburgh’s Esplen neighborhood. The latest fire was reported around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Oregon Street. No injuries were reported. Firefighters had been called to that same...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Coroner called to crash scene in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed police were called to an accident that happened on Old Brodhead Road in Beaver County. The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday evening. The coroner was called just before 9 p.m. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

