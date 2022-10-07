Read full article on original website
Bill Hillgrove sees history made at both ends of nearly a half-century of Pitt football
Legendary broadcaster Bill Hillgrove’s weekend was busy just like they all are during football season. Pitt on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium for the play-by-play call of the Virginia Tech game, and a car trip to Buffalo on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Of course, it was...
Pitt offers in-state 2024 offensive lineman
Pitt has sent out an offer to an in-state Class of 2024 defensive lineman. Deyvid Palepale, a 6-3, 288-pound defensive tackle out of Hempfield High School (PA) made the announcement via Twitter on Monday. Palepale also has offers from two other in-state FBS programs: Penn State and Temple. Louisville has...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title
Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Braylan Lovelace Wants to Make History at Leechburg Before to Enrolling Early at Pitt
JEANNETTE, Pa. — Pitt 2023 commit Braylan Lovelace is the driving force of Leechburg Blue Devils being a contender for the WPIAL Class-1A title. He is a big, strong, and physical running back who is the focal point of Leechburg’s offense, defense, and special teams with him running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield, and making plays on defense.
More Details Emerge From Pitt Basketball Player's Arrest
Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson was released following his arrest for felony assault.
wtae.com
Mostly sunny and seasonal
PITTSBURGH — We keep the sunshine for Tuesday before clouds increase on Wednesday in advance of our next cold front. Some showers could arrive late Wednesday. However, the bulk of the rain will arrive on Thursday, especially early. Thursday will be an impact day. Rain will exit through the...
CBS News
UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex catches fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No injuries were reported after a fire started at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township. Multiple crews were called to the building just before 7 p.m. tonight after a rooftop unit caught fire. No word on the extent of the damages.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Earth Wind & Fire in Concert at UPMC Events Ctr.; Tracy Morgan Plays Rivers; Virginia Tech vs. Pitt (Sat., 10/8/22
1) Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the most successful soul/funk bands of the late ’70s and early to mid ’80s. There are many reasons for the band’s success, mainly the musical genius of EWF’s leader, the late Maurice White. White fused musical genres together, including soul, funk, African rhythms, gospel, rock, and jazz. He combined that with a tight band of top-notch musicians, including a horn section, mystical lyrics and staging, and the soaring voice of Philip Bailey. White and Bailey were the two lead singers with Bailey possessing a beautiful falsetto voice with a four-octave range. 1975’s That’s the Way of the World was the band’s first big album and produced the hits “That’s the Way of the World,” “Shining Star,” and “Reasons.” EWF has received 20 Grammy nominations, winning six as a group and White and Bailey garnering two individual awards. White’s brother Verdine is the longtime bassist for the band and Bailey’s son, Phillip Bailey Jr. is also in EW&F. 8:30 p.m. UPMC Events Center, 6001 University Blvd., RMU, Moon Township. (R.H.)
PHOTOS: Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ late night fire in Ellwood City
PHOTOS: Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ late night fire in Ellwood City Officials are investigating a late-night fire at a vacant two-story building in Ellwood City. (WPXI/WPXI)
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
wtae.com
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
wtae.com
Fall foliage in Western Pennsylvania: Here are the best places to leaf peep
PITTSBURGH — According to Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania has a "longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation -- or anywhere in the world." The DCNR says that, "Drier forests this summer meant fewer leaf fungi observed throughout the...
wtae.com
Cold start, mild finish for Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Clear skies and frigid temperatures to start this morning. Frost Advisory is set to expire at 9am and temperatures will warm back towards 60 today with the ample sunshine. It will be breezy, but we will be warm enough for that to not impact our feels like temperature. Warmer tonight as some clouds pass by with us warming through midweek as highs return to 70 by Wednesday. Our next cold front gets here Thursday morning to bring rain showers and cool us back down into next weekend.
wtae.com
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
wtae.com
Road in Westmoreland County shut down after vehicle crashes into a pole
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, was shut down on Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole. The crash happened around 4:25 a.m. on Pizza Barn Road near the intersection with Route 217. Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers said no one was in...
wtae.com
Mother says son was attacked by several football players at a game
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Manor Township police are investigating the attack of a 13-year-old boy. His mother, Ashley Capiross, said several students who were on a youth football team beat her son up after a game. Watch the report from Armstrong County in the video player above. She said,...
Four Pittsburgh private schools got top marks in Niche’s 2023 rankings
PITTSBURGH — This year once again, Shady Side Academy, based in Fox Chapel, has topped the list of the best private schools in Pittsburgh, according to Niche’s 2023 rankings. And like last year, the Strip District-based company rounded out the top three in its ranking with the Winchester...
Belmont County construction worker killed after fall from Parkway East in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — A construction worker from Bridgeport, Ohio died Friday morning after being thrown from a bucket truck in a construction zone on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, according to WTAE in Pittsburgh. Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, died in the accident which happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities said a tractor-trailer hit […]
wtae.com
Two fires at same home in Pittsburgh in less than 24 hours
PITTSBURGH — For the second time in less than 24 hours, firefighters were called to the same home in Pittsburgh’s Esplen neighborhood. The latest fire was reported around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Oregon Street. No injuries were reported. Firefighters had been called to that same...
CBS News
Coroner called to crash scene in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed police were called to an accident that happened on Old Brodhead Road in Beaver County. The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday evening. The coroner was called just before 9 p.m. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this...
