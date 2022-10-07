Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Protestors demand names of Detroit police who fatally shot Porter Burks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Protestors gathered Monday outside the Detroit Police Headquarters, demanding that the department release the names of the officers who shot Porter Burks. Burks, 20, was shot and killed early Oct. 2 after his family called 911 and reported that he was armed with a knife. Police...
Surveillance video captures suspects firing at off-duty officer in Detroit
Surveillance video captured the moment suspects opened fire on an off-duty police officer. Detroit police say the incident happened on Monday around 3:57 a.m.
Man Charged with Murder in Detroit-Area Hotel Shooting
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Detroit hotel employee and barricading himself in a room for hours was charged Sunday with murder and other crimes. Reichard Williams-Lewis, 34, was denied bond during an appearance in court. He is accused of fatally shooting a 55-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man linked to body found, crime spree shot by Detroit police while fleeing under train, chief says
DETROIT – A man linked to the discovery of a body in February as well as a crime spree on Friday was shot by Detroit police officers Monday morning while trying to flee underneath a stopped train, the chief said. Previous incidents linked to this case. Detroit police Chief...
Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say
DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit
DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
abc12.com
32-year-old convicted of murder for 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect in a deadly 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint faces life in prison after a Genesee County jury found him guilty of murder on Monday. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Tristan Andre Smith outside the bar near the intersection of Chevrolet Avenue and Flushing Road.
fox2detroit.com
'In Pursuit With John Walsh' to feature man wanted after Ypsilanti Township murder on Facebook Live
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" will feature a suspect wanted for a murder in Ypsilanti Township during this week's episode. Coreyon Brown will be included in the show's "15 Seconds of Shame." Walsh highlights unsolved violent crimes weekly in hopes that the...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
DPD: Woman, man found fatally shot on Detroit's westside
An adult female was discovered inside a GMC Envoy Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the area of Wadsworth and Meyers on Detroit’s westside. An adult male was also found fatally shot nearby.
Washtenaw County man accused of killing woman who was found in burned Flint home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend was found burned in a vacant Flint home more than 60 miles away. Junius Dawan Caver, 29, was arraigned in 14A-1 District Court Thursday, Oct. 6,...
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit
Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
abc12.com
Saginaw passes Detroit for Michigan's highest violent crime rate
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest FBI annual crime report for 2021 lists Saginaw as the Michigan city with the highest violent crime rate. The city passed Detroit for the No. 4 spot in the nation. The rate includes an average of violent crimes compared to the number of residents.
fox2detroit.com
2 Detroit businesses shut down after murder, non-fatal shooting leads to investigations
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two shootings outside Detroit businesses lead to investigations that resulted in them being shut down. "As Chief White talked about with his Five Point Plan accountability from venues, they brought us in, and we took a look," Detroit Police Deputy Franklin Hayes. The city shut down...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side
DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
Detroit Police Department chaplain needs help after home gutted by fire
A chaplain for the Detroit Police Department finds herself in need of support. Mary Autrey said a fire gutted her home over the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
