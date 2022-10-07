ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Protestors demand names of Detroit police who fatally shot Porter Burks

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Protestors gathered Monday outside the Detroit Police Headquarters, demanding that the department release the names of the officers who shot Porter Burks. Burks, 20, was shot and killed early Oct. 2 after his family called 911 and reported that he was armed with a knife. Police...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Man Charged with Murder in Detroit-Area Hotel Shooting

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Detroit hotel employee and barricading himself in a room for hours was charged Sunday with murder and other crimes. Reichard Williams-Lewis, 34, was denied bond during an appearance in court. He is accused of fatally shooting a 55-year-old...
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Ann Arbor News

Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say

DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit

DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

32-year-old convicted of murder for 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect in a deadly 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint faces life in prison after a Genesee County jury found him guilty of murder on Monday. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Tristan Andre Smith outside the bar near the intersection of Chevrolet Avenue and Flushing Road.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Hampton Inn#The Associated Press
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit

Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw passes Detroit for Michigan's highest violent crime rate

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest FBI annual crime report for 2021 lists Saginaw as the Michigan city with the highest violent crime rate. The city passed Detroit for the No. 4 spot in the nation. The rate includes an average of violent crimes compared to the number of residents.
SAGINAW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy