Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
Swept out of wild card, Jays face winter of disappointment
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked to Hollywood to lift the spirits of Toronto fans after the Blue Jays finished one win shy of a postseason berth in 2021. “What we did last year was a trailer,” Guerrero said through a translator at spring training. “Now you guys are going to see the movie.”
MLB・
Mariners Troll Blue Jays With Drake Video After Stunning Series Win
The Mariners enjoyed one dance at the expense of the Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre. Seattle punched its ticket to the American League divisional round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with a thrilling comeback win over Toronto. The visiting M’s trailed the Jays 8-1 in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series but scored nine runs between the sixth and ninth innings to end the season of the AL’s fourth seed.
WATCH: J.P. Crawford Ties Game for Mariners in 8th After Trailing 8-1
The Seattle Mariners came back down seven runs Saturday to tie game two of the American League Wild Card Series 9-9. J.P. Crawford delivered a clutch, three-run double that would bring home the tying run on a shallow fly ball to centerfield. Toronto Blue Jays Bo Bichette and George Springer collided, and Springer had to be carted off the field, exiting Saturday's game.
Sporting News
George Springer injury update: Blue Jays OF carted off after collision with Bo Bichette in Game 2 vs. Mariners
In a single play, the Blue Jays lost the lead in a playoff elimination game and their star center fielder. George Springer was injured in collision with shortstop Bo Bichette while trying to catch a shallow fly by Seattle shortstop J.P. Crawford in the top of the eighth inning. Neither player made the catch and the bases-clearing double tied the game 9-9.
ALDS schedule, dates, venues: When Mariners-Astros playoff series will begin
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' historic season will continue. After an improbable comeback to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre, the Mariners advanced to the American League Division Series. Their opponent will be the division rival Houston Astros, the No. 2 seed in the...
Key reliever who injured himself while celebrating Bryce Harper’s HR is out
Phillies pitcher David Robertson will miss the upcoming NLDS after the reliever was injured while celebrating Bryce Harper’s home run over the weekend. It’s not the fact that David Robertson was left off the Philadelphia Phillies NLDS roster — though that’s certainly a development — it’s the why.
Red Sox legends warn team amidst Xander Bogaerts uncertainty
Will the Red Sox give Xander Bogaerts a new contract?. For months, current and former Boston Red Sox players have spoken on Xander Bogaerts’ behalf. Pay him. Keep him. Do whatever you need to do. We aren’t a better team if we lose him. David Ortiz called them...
2022 MLB postseason, Guardians-Yanks, Mariners-Astros watch info
The MLB postseason is in full swing after an exciting opening weekend. The AL Wild Card Series included two sweeps, but the games didn’t lack excitement. On one side, the Mariners defeated the Blue Jays after overcoming an 8-1 deficit on the road. In the other series, it took 15 innings for the Guardians to eliminate the Rays.
MLB・
Joe Musgrove’s ear sends Padres into Dodgers NLDS on suspicious note
The New York Mets had an earful of trouble with San Diego Padres hurler Joe Musgrove Sunday night, sending the Pads into Los Angeles for a best-of-five series with the Dodgers under less-than-ideal circumstances. Not only did the Padres gel in a way they hadn’t in months in a three-game...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Everyone Loves an Underdog – ALDS Pitching Matchups
The Seattle Mariners did what many thought impossible. They won the Wild Card Series in Toronto, advancing to the Division Series against Houston. Here’s a preview of the possible ALDS pitching matchups. Toronto was heavily favored to beat the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild Card Series. 13...
FanSided
