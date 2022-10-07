ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Mariners manager Scott Servais trolls Blue Jays' Alek Manoah with ‘pressure’ quote

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais had some fun at Alek Manoah’s expense prior to Game 2 of his team’s AL Wild Card Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah was Toronto’s Game 1 starter on Friday and gave up three runs in the first inning of a 4-0 loss. Prior to the game, Manoah was asked whether he would feel pressure getting the Game 1 start. Manoah dismissed the suggestion by saying “pressure’s something you put in your tires.”
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
The Associated Press

Swept out of wild card, Jays face winter of disappointment

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked to Hollywood to lift the spirits of Toronto fans after the Blue Jays finished one win shy of a postseason berth in 2021. “What we did last year was a trailer,” Guerrero said through a translator at spring training. “Now you guys are going to see the movie.”
NESN

Mariners Troll Blue Jays With Drake Video After Stunning Series Win

The Mariners enjoyed one dance at the expense of the Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre. Seattle punched its ticket to the American League divisional round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with a thrilling comeback win over Toronto. The visiting M’s trailed the Jays 8-1 in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series but scored nine runs between the sixth and ninth innings to end the season of the AL’s fourth seed.
Sporting News

George Springer injury update: Blue Jays OF carted off after collision with Bo Bichette in Game 2 vs. Mariners

In a single play, the Blue Jays lost the lead in a playoff elimination game and their star center fielder. George Springer was injured in collision with shortstop Bo Bichette while trying to catch a shallow fly by Seattle shortstop J.P. Crawford in the top of the eighth inning. Neither player made the catch and the bases-clearing double tied the game 9-9.
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 MLB postseason, Guardians-Yanks, Mariners-Astros watch info

The MLB postseason is in full swing after an exciting opening weekend. The AL Wild Card Series included two sweeps, but the games didn’t lack excitement. On one side, the Mariners defeated the Blue Jays after overcoming an 8-1 deficit on the road. In the other series, it took 15 innings for the Guardians to eliminate the Rays.
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Everyone Loves an Underdog – ALDS Pitching Matchups

The Seattle Mariners did what many thought impossible. They won the Wild Card Series in Toronto, advancing to the Division Series against Houston. Here’s a preview of the possible ALDS pitching matchups. Toronto was heavily favored to beat the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild Card Series. 13...
FanSided

FanSided

