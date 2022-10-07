ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

USA Basketball: Blocker, McCain, Carr lead the upperclassmen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – The USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp resumed on Sunday with two sessions, for both the underclassmen and upperclassmen, before Sunday evening’s conclusion. There was lots of discussion this weekend about whether the format and setting of the mini-camp was a good evaluation setting....
