ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

BTS members face possible military conscription in Korea

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dd00s_0iPx4Bwt00

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions.

Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday that it’s “desirable” for BTS members to fulfill their military duties to ensure fairness in the country’s military service.

Earlier this week, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made almost identical comments about BTS at a parliamentary committee meeting, and Culture Minister Park Bo Gyoon said his ministry would soon finalize its position on the issue.

Christian Walker to his father: ‘Wear a condom’

Whether the band’s seven members must serve in the army is one of the hottest issues in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. But the law provides special exemptions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who have won top prizes in certain competitions that enhance national prestige.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33v5mj_0iPx4Bwt00
RM, center, accompanied by other K-pop supergroup BTS members from left, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. South Korea’s military appears to want to draft members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the pubic are sharply divided over whether they must be exempted from the service. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Without a revision of the law, the government can take steps to grant special exemptions. But past exemptions for people who performed well in non-designated competitions triggered serious debate about the fairness of the system.

Since the draft forces young men to suspend their professional careers or studies, the dodging of military duties or creation of exemptions is a highly sensitive issue.

In one recent survey, about 61% of respondents supported exemptions for entertainers such as BTS, while in another, about 54% said BTS members should serve in the military.

Several amendments of the conscription law that would pave the way for BTS members to be exempted have been introduced in the National Assembly, but haven’t been voted on with lawmakers sharply divided on the matter.

House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in highest, lowest priced states

Lee, the defense minister, earlier said he had ordered officials to consider conducting a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemptions to BTS. But the Defense Ministry later said it would not carry out such a survey.

In August, Lee said if BTS members join the military, they would likely be allowed to continue practicing and to join other non-serving BTS members in overseas group tours.

People who are exempted from the draft are released from the military after three weeks of basic training. They are also required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work and continue serving in their professional fields for 34 months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

More than 200 animals seized from Summit Township farm

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police recently seized more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm after reports of animal cruelty. On Saturday, Oct. 8, PSP Troopers began investigating animal cruelty allegations after reportedly receiving video of the living conditions of numerous animals at Liz and George Farm on the 7000 block of Edinboro […]
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, MI
YourErie

Fairview man cited for disorderly conduct at casino

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was cited for disorderly conduct after urinating in the casino parking lot and making lewd gestures toward a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Presque Isle Downs and Casino security contacted PSP at about 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 9 about an altercation at the center bar. A PSP trooper arrived to find a […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
YourErie

Driver in custody after hitting parked car, leaving the scene

One person is in police custody following an overnight accident in Erie. Calls went out for this accident just before midnight Sunday in the 1100 block of West 32nd Street. Erie Police report a driver lost control and collided with a parked car in a driveway. When first responders arrived on the scene they did […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Car crashes into pole overnight Saturday along East 38th Street

A car crashed into a pole while heading west on East 38th Street towards Holland Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. According to reports on the scene, westbound between Holland Street and Old French Road was blocked off due to the pole being split. The driver needed to be extricated as he was pinned under the […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
YourErie

Explosion in Schuylkill County under investigation

JOLIETT, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal officials are investigating an explosion that occurred in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. According to the Joliett Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an explosion around 12:26 p.m. The deputy chief is not confirming what exactly caused the explosion at this time. Crews tell Eyewitness News a […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Military#Military Service#Defense#South Korean#The White House
YourErie

Asbury Woods will host ‘Scary Creature Feature’ this week

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods will get a little spooky (but not too spooky) this week. On Oct. 13, 14 and 15 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday), the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods will host the “Scary Creature Feature.” The family-friendly event will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night. The nature […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

‘Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation

Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said. Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. “Anna now has her opportunity to demonstrate her commitment to growing […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
YourErie

Putin’s ‘harsh’ retaliatory strikes on Ukraine escalate tensions

VIENNA – Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a barrage of rocket attacks against Kyiv and nine other Ukrainian cities, an action the Russian president himself characterized as a “harsh” response to an explosion on a crucial bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula. The White House condemned the attacks, which killed at least 11 […]
POLITICS
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy