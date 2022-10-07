ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

BTS members face possible military conscription in Korea

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pikgB_0iPx46cV00

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions.

Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday that it’s “desirable” for BTS members to fulfill their military duties to ensure fairness in the country’s military service.

Earlier this week, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made almost identical comments about BTS at a parliamentary committee meeting, and Culture Minister Park Bo Gyoon said his ministry would soon finalize its position on the issue.

Christian Walker to his father: ‘Wear a condom’

Whether the band’s seven members must serve in the army is one of the hottest issues in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. But the law provides special exemptions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who have won top prizes in certain competitions that enhance national prestige.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33v5mj_0iPx46cV00
RM, center, accompanied by other K-pop supergroup BTS members from left, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. South Korea’s military appears to want to draft members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the pubic are sharply divided over whether they must be exempted from the service. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Without a revision of the law, the government can take steps to grant special exemptions. But past exemptions for people who performed well in non-designated competitions triggered serious debate about the fairness of the system.

Since the draft forces young men to suspend their professional careers or studies, the dodging of military duties or creation of exemptions is a highly sensitive issue.

In one recent survey, about 61% of respondents supported exemptions for entertainers such as BTS, while in another, about 54% said BTS members should serve in the military.

Several amendments of the conscription law that would pave the way for BTS members to be exempted have been introduced in the National Assembly, but haven’t been voted on with lawmakers sharply divided on the matter.

House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in highest, lowest priced states

Lee, the defense minister, earlier said he had ordered officials to consider conducting a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemptions to BTS. But the Defense Ministry later said it would not carry out such a survey.

In August, Lee said if BTS members join the military, they would likely be allowed to continue practicing and to join other non-serving BTS members in overseas group tours.

People who are exempted from the draft are released from the military after three weeks of basic training. They are also required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work and continue serving in their professional fields for 34 months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown police looking for shooting suspect

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month on Front Street. The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the community to assist in locating 30-year-old Franklin Ezekiel Grant Jr. Police say Grant is wanted in reference to a shooting that happened on […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR warns residents to look out for escaped, released exotic pets

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina wildlife officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that have escaped or been released across the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the agency has received close to 250 reports of sightings of at least 30 nonnative reptiles and amphibian […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston therapist accused of stealing ADHD pills from student

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston school therapist is facing charges after she is accused of taking medication belonging to a student. Heather Ann Focone, 34, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with one count of theft of a controlled substance. According to the Charleston Police Department, Focone reportedly stole Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) medication from […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Military#Military Service#Defense#South Korean#The White House
WCBD Count on 2

Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Isle of Palms police chief injured in accidental shooting

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials on the Isle of Palms are investigating Monday after the Isle of Palms police chief was injured in an accidental shooting. According to city officials, Chief Kevin Cornett was cleaning his gun around 3:00 p.m. Monday when the firearm discharged. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening […]
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Skeletal remains discovered on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after skeletal remains were found on Johns Island. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a survey crew discovered what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area and reported it shortly after 11:00 a.m. Monday. The remains were found near the 3400 block of Patton […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
WCBD Count on 2

How does IRS extension impact South Carolina tax rebate eligibility?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Victims of Hurricane Ian in South Carolina now have until February to file various individual and business tax returns, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Monday. Individuals who requested an extension to file their state 2021 Individual Income Tax return, originally set to expire on Oct. 17, now have until […]
INCOME TAX
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy