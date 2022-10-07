Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Louisiana audit shows Shreveport mayor redirected city business to personal friend
(The Center Square) — A recent state audit shows Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spent more than $35,000 on travel between 2019 and 2021 without proper documentation and redirected the city's insurance policies to send business to a longtime friend. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack conducted an investigative audit for...
bossierpress.com
DIRECTOR OF BOSSIER PARISH LIBRARIES RESIGNS
Bossier Parish Libraries announced the resignation of, Heather McEntee, from her position as Director of Libraries October 6th on their Facebook page. McEntee has over 20 years experience in libraries, the last 15 of those being at Bossier Parish Libraries where she began as Assistant Director in 2007 and transitioned to Director of Libraries in 2012.
westcentralsbest.com
Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft
BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
ktalnews.com
Bossier City’s patriotic-themed water tank needs your votes to win
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City is looking for another win in the world of water tower art. The city’s Shed Road tower won the People’s Choice award in TNEMEC‘s annual Tank of the Year contest in 2020. The Kansas-based manufacturer of protective coatings sponsors the annual contest to celebrate innovative and creative ways to coat water tanks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktalnews.com
Shreveport mayor responds to audit finding improper travel expenses
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will reimburse the city for all expenses that a legislative audit released Monday shows may have violated travel and procurement policies and procedures. The investigative audit into the City of Shreveport’s operations was released early Monday morning, and it...
KTBS
2 arrested following weekend chase in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.
bossierpress.com
Five Deputies Promoted
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted five deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s. Conference room Monday morning at the Sheriff’s Conference at the Bossier Parish. Sergeants Health Balkom and Jesse Tallant were promoted to the rank of lieutenant while. Corporal Blake Kennedy and Jonathan Pershon were promoted to...
bossierpress.com
BPCC TO HOST PHARMACY TECHNICIAN OPEN HOUSE, REGISTRATION EVENT
Bossier Parish Community College will host a Pharmacy Technician Open House on Monday, October 24th, from 4pm to 6pm in Building H on the BPCC campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City. This community event is open to potential and existing students interested in healthcare services. Attendees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bossierpress.com
THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR
The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
bossierpress.com
Missing Benton Woman Sought
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office now believe that Cheryl Leann Way was. possibly last seen walking northbound on LA. Hwy. 3 near the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Fleet Maintenance Shop at around 9am on October 7th. . Way is a white female who stands 5’3”, weighing approximately 180...
New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman
Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Involved in Traffic Accident
Mayor Adrian Perkins was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in downtown Shreveport. The wreck happened just before 3pm on Market Street near the intersection with Lake Street not far from Festival Plaza where the Red River Revel is going on. KEEL News has learned the Mayor was not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q973radio.com
This Shreveport Baker Makes Hyper-Realistic Cakes
Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. But, she’s making more than birthday cakes – she makes cakes that look like items.. and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they weren’t cakes. This pot of spaghetti looks so realistic and...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Bossier Parish offensive stat leaders through Week 6
NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
ktalnews.com
Suspect accused of shooting at father captured after brief manhunt in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have captured a man they say opened fire on his father early Monday afternoon. Joseph Gatlin, 28, was taken into custody by deputies and detectives just before 6 p.m. at Hwy 614 and Chandler Rd., according to the sheriff’s office. Before his capture, deputies were asking residents in the Princeton area to be on the lookout as the manhunt continued, particularly in the Merrywood and Forest Hills neighborhoods.
KSLA
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 18-wheeler on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died in a wreck on I-20 W in Shreveport, authorities confirm. The westbound lanes were closed at Jewella Avenue while they investigated the crash. Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 9:24 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. That’s when the Shreveport Fire...
KSLA
CPSO searching for fugitive near Colquitt Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo sheriff’s deputies are searching for a fugitive in the Grawood Subdivision and surrounding areas off Colquitt Road. The search for a wanted juvenile from Texas, who was also reported missing by his parents, began just after 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. After spotting the...
ktalnews.com
2 arrested after stolen car chase in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the high-speed chase Saturday that ended with the arrests of a Shreveport man and a teenager. CPSO says another juvenile is still on the run. The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jaquayvious Chatman led...
Shreveport Restaurant Fight Leads to Gun-Battle Injuring Two
On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:48pm Shreveport Police Department responded to Hunter Crab on E. Kings Hwy and E. 70th in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival SPD didn’t locate a gunshot victim. Initial reports were that SPD locate a unconscious male possibly assaulted. That male was transported to WK Pierremont to be treated.
Comments / 0