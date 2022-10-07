ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

bossierpress.com

DIRECTOR OF BOSSIER PARISH LIBRARIES RESIGNS

Bossier Parish Libraries announced the resignation of, Heather McEntee, from her position as Director of Libraries October 6th on their Facebook page. McEntee has over 20 years experience in libraries, the last 15 of those being at Bossier Parish Libraries where she began as Assistant Director in 2007 and transitioned to Director of Libraries in 2012.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft

BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City’s patriotic-themed water tank needs your votes to win

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City is looking for another win in the world of water tower art. The city’s Shed Road tower won the People’s Choice award in TNEMEC‘s annual Tank of the Year contest in 2020. The Kansas-based manufacturer of protective coatings sponsors the annual contest to celebrate innovative and creative ways to coat water tanks.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport mayor responds to audit finding improper travel expenses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will reimburse the city for all expenses that a legislative audit released Monday shows may have violated travel and procurement policies and procedures. The investigative audit into the City of Shreveport’s operations was released early Monday morning, and it...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 arrested following weekend chase in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.
CADDO PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Five Deputies Promoted

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted five deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s. Conference room Monday morning at the Sheriff’s Conference at the Bossier Parish. Sergeants Health Balkom and Jesse Tallant were promoted to the rank of lieutenant while. Corporal Blake Kennedy and Jonathan Pershon were promoted to...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

BPCC TO HOST PHARMACY TECHNICIAN OPEN HOUSE, REGISTRATION EVENT

Bossier Parish Community College will host a Pharmacy Technician Open House on Monday, October 24th, from 4pm to 6pm in Building H on the BPCC campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City. This community event is open to potential and existing students interested in healthcare services. Attendees...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR

The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Missing Benton Woman Sought

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office now believe that Cheryl Leann Way was. possibly last seen walking northbound on LA. Hwy. 3 near the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Fleet Maintenance Shop at around 9am on October 7th. . Way is a white female who stands 5’3”, weighing approximately 180...
BENTON, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman

Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
BENTON, LA
q973radio.com

This Shreveport Baker Makes Hyper-Realistic Cakes

Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. But, she’s making more than birthday cakes – she makes cakes that look like items.. and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they weren’t cakes. This pot of spaghetti looks so realistic and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Suspect accused of shooting at father captured after brief manhunt in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have captured a man they say opened fire on his father early Monday afternoon. Joseph Gatlin, 28, was taken into custody by deputies and detectives just before 6 p.m. at Hwy 614 and Chandler Rd., according to the sheriff’s office. Before his capture, deputies were asking residents in the Princeton area to be on the lookout as the manhunt continued, particularly in the Merrywood and Forest Hills neighborhoods.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Pedestrian dies after being hit by 18-wheeler on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died in a wreck on I-20 W in Shreveport, authorities confirm. The westbound lanes were closed at Jewella Avenue while they investigated the crash. Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 9:24 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. That’s when the Shreveport Fire...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

CPSO searching for fugitive near Colquitt Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo sheriff’s deputies are searching for a fugitive in the Grawood Subdivision and surrounding areas off Colquitt Road. The search for a wanted juvenile from Texas, who was also reported missing by his parents, began just after 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. After spotting the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

2 arrested after stolen car chase in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the high-speed chase Saturday that ended with the arrests of a Shreveport man and a teenager. CPSO says another juvenile is still on the run. The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jaquayvious Chatman led...
CADDO PARISH, LA

