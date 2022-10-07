ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Josh Gordon remains confident and ready to help in Week 5

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08FyQk_0iPx1xhM00

The Tennessee Titans haven’t had much use for wide receiver Josh Gordon since signing him to the practice squad last month, with the 31-year-old playing just 24 snaps and seeing one target over two games played.

Last week, Gordon wasn’t elevated from the practice squad like he was for the previous two contests, but chances are that won’t be the case this week with Tennessee needing help at the position.

The Titans already had question marks at wide receiver, but now they’ll be even more uncertain at the position with the turf toe injury to Treylon Burks, which will almost certainly force the rookie to miss a few games.

With Burks sidelined, that leaves just four receivers on the 53-man roster in Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister. Gordon will almost certainly get the elevation on Sunday, and it’s quite possible the team will sign him to the active roster entirely.

The interesting caveat here is that Gordon can only be elevated one more time before the Titans have to sign him to the active roster. Perhaps he’ll receive one more audition before the Titans promote him or let him go.

Gordon says he’s feeling more and more comfortable with the offense now that he’s had time to get acclimated but isn’t sure how he’ll be used if he plays on Sunday.

“It’s coming along. I’ve kind of just got to go at it day-by-day, step-by-step and wait for my opportunity and make sure I’m ready,” Gordon said, per Terry McCormick of Titan Insider. “But I’m pretty comfortable right now with the plays and I’ve got all the help I can get from the coaches and my teammates with the plays and everything like that. It’s just a matter of where they might feel the most use for me, and get the most use out of me, whether it be in the slot or outside. I’m not 100 percent sure, but we’ll find out.”

Despite the fact that Gordon hasn’t posted significant production in years, the veteran remains confident he can help this team out. In reality, the Titans just need a competent receiver who can help piece this passing attack together.

“Most definitely,” Gordon replied when asked if he’s confident in himself. “If I’m called on, I think I’ll be able to execute and make some plays if they need me to, in whichever capacity I’m called upon. If not, I’ll be there to support whoever’s up.”

While there’s no guarantee the Titans will indeed deploy Gordon on Sunday, they’d be crazy not to, as Tennessee’s short-handed receiving corps. will need all hands on deck this week.

And who knows, maybe Gordon can surprise us.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Newly fired NFL coach already connected to Nebraska opening

A name mentioned in connection to the Nebraska job was fired from his NFL team on Monday morning. Carolina Panther’s head coach was fired after going 11-27 during his three seasons on the sidelines in Charlotte. Rhule came to Carolina from Baylor, where he had been the head coach for three seasons. Panthers’ owner David Tepper signed Rhule to a seven-year $62 million deal just three years ago. Due to his early dismissal, Rhule will now be due north of $40 million. His teams were an abysmal 1-27 when an opponent scored more than 17 points against the Panthers. Rhule’s name has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' controversial roughing the passer penalty

Another week of the 2022 NFL season has passed and officiating is at the center of the discussion. This time it’s a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones — one that negated a strip sack and fumble recovery. The 70,000-plus fans at Arrowhead Stadium were fired up over the penalty, chanting “bullshit” and “refs you suck” on multiple occasions. The penalty was discussed during the broadcast, in the postgame shows and all across social media during and after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriots WR Danny Amendola 'lost 10 pounds' and needed 'four IVs' to finish Super Bowl LI

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola received four IVs during the Patriots’ 28-3 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI. The former wide receiver made an appearance on Julian Edelman’s “Games with Names” podcast. He was a big part in the game for New England, catching eight passes to go along with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He had 78 yards in total and averaged 9.8 yards per reception.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

According to Kirk Herbstreit, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have a culture problem

On this Saturday’s week 6 edition of ESPN’s College Gameday, host and well-known college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a somewhat startling claim about Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggie program while discussing tonight’s primetime matchup against the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, stating that youth and inexperience aren’t to blame for Texas A&M’s on-field woes this season, and instead the “culture” within the program is the primary culprit. Co-host and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack opened the conversation by stating, “The defense has been great and has held their own this season, but they’re a young football team....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
211K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy