K9 Chases Down Driver Who Fled Scene Of Stafford Crash, Police Say

Joseph Marengo and K9 Drago Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A man who fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash was nabbed by K9 officer Drago after a three-mile chase.

The incident took place in Tolland County on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Stafford.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers from Troop C responded to a report of a one-car motor vehicle collision in the area of Route 190 and Michelec Road.

As they were responding, witnesses reported that the vehicle's driver, identified as Worcester County resident Joseph Marengo, age 32, of, Southbridge, Massachusetts, had fled from the area on foot, allegedly leaving three passengers behind at the scene, state police said.

K9 Drago and his handler responded and tracked Marengo for three miles before he stopped pulling on his leash.

The handler said K9 Drago's tail was wagging frantically as he was sitting on Marengo who was laying face down in the brush.

Marengo surrendered and was taken into custody without injury, state police said.

He was transported to Troop C in Tolland, where he was charged with the following:

Failure to drive in the proper lane

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Evading responsibility

Interfering with an officer

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marengo was later released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Rockville Superior Court, on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

