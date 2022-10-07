ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, CT

K9 Chases Down Driver Who Fled Scene Of Stafford Crash, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waC6a_0iPx1gwF00
Joseph Marengo and K9 Drago Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A man who fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash was nabbed by K9 officer Drago after a three-mile chase.

The incident took place in Tolland County on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Stafford.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers from Troop C responded to a report of a one-car motor vehicle collision in the area of Route 190 and Michelec Road.

As they were responding, witnesses reported that the vehicle's driver, identified as Worcester County resident Joseph Marengo, age 32, of, Southbridge, Massachusetts, had fled from the area on foot, allegedly leaving three passengers behind at the scene, state police said.

K9 Drago and his handler responded and tracked Marengo for three miles before he stopped pulling on his leash.

The handler said K9 Drago's tail was wagging frantically as he was sitting on Marengo who was laying face down in the brush.

Marengo surrendered and was taken into custody without injury, state police said.

He was transported to Troop C in Tolland, where he was charged with the following:

  • Failure to drive in the proper lane
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a license
  • Evading responsibility
  • Interfering with an officer
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marengo was later released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Rockville Superior Court, on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.

Comments / 12

Related
nbcboston.com

Tow Truck Driver Attacked by Group of Teens in Dorchester, Police Say

Police say a group of teens attacked a tow truck driver Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Between six and eight people on motorized bikes allegedly assaulted the driver at the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Avenue. Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The driver was...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
County
Tolland County, CT
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
State
Connecticut State
Southbridge, MA
Crime & Safety
Stafford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Stafford, CT
City
Southbridge, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police: 15 cars broken into in one night

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People living in one area of West Springfield are now asking their neighbors for help after more than a dozen cars were rummaged through, with thousands of dollars worth of valuables stolen. Cristian Sirbu woke up Sunday morning with his work van doors wide open....
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

78-Year-Old Man Hit By Car In Taunton: Police

A 78-year-old man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in Taunton, authorities said.Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 10 Oak Street around just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh reports. Upon arrival, officers found th…
TAUNTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police arrest driver involved in pedestrian crash on Springfield Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police have arrested the driver involved in the pedestrian crash outside Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street Saturday night. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the unidentified male driver remained on scene after the collision. The driver was then transported...
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K9#Connecticut State Police#Troop C#Rockville Superior Court#Daily Voice Tolland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Leaving Hoax IED At Mansfield Drive-In, Causing Evacuation

A 36-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly leaving a hoax IED at a Connecticut business, causing an evacuation. Troopers in Tolland County received a report at about 2 p.m. on June 12 about a suspicious device that was found inside a bathroom at the Mansfield Drive-In Theatre & Marketplace, located at 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield, according to Connecticut State Police.
TOLLAND COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured in Plainfield motorcycle crash

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Moosup man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Plainfield, police said. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Sunday. Michael Repoza, 55, was traveling east on Sterling Hill Road when he lost control of his motorcycle. It slid about 80 feet before coming to rest, police said. […]
PLAINFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

‘Off Da Hookah’ investigation leads to 9 arrests

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Investigators looking into criminal activity in the area around a hookah lounge in Bridgeport ended up arresting nine people on various charges. Police said they obtained search warrants this month for the Off Da Hookah business on Knowlton Street. They said the area at and around...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Shot, Killed In Chester: Police

A man was shot and killed in Chester on Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said. The unnamed victim was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1400 block of Congress Street around 10:45 p.m., Chester City police said. Further details about the shooting were not immediately known. The incident remains under...
CHESTER, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Pickup truck smashes into Worcester liquor store

WORCESTER — A pickup truck slammed into a city liquor store early Sunday morning, damaging the storefront and sending two people to the hospital.  The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m., said Ishwar Patel, who owns the building at 1140 Grafton St. where YD Liquors is located.  The driver and a passenger in a GMC pickup truck were...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to one-car crash in Leverett, driver arrested

LEVERETT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One person is under arrest after crews responded to a one-car crash in Leverett Saturday afternoon. According to police, the call came in just after 12:45 and when they arrived on scene, they found a car in a creek off of North Leverett Road. The cause of...
LEVERETT, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
378K+
Followers
56K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy