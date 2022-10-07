ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

kiss951.com

‘Dirty Dancing In Concert’ Is Coming To North Carolina

Thirty-five years after it was first released in theaters, Dirty Dancing continues to resonate with audiences. People simply love the story of Baby trying to hang on to her youth for one last summer and finding forbidden romance with Johnny in the process. And then there are the songs that fans still love to sing.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

See It Live! At The Clayton Center

CLAYTON – The Clayton Center announces its 2022-23 series of concert and comedy shows featuring some of the finest musicians, singer-songwriters and comedians on tour today. The historic auditorium located in downtown Clayton opens its 20th season with country and folk music legends and longtime friends Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss on Friday, Oct. 14. The pair join forces to share their celebrated music and personal chemistry on stage in their new show, Together at Last.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Weekend trip: Mebane offers family fun

MEBANE, N.C. — While thinking about our city, I also thought of ways an out-of-town family could enjoy a weekend here. Inspired by one of the most popular posts on my blog, I put together a few ways you can spend your time. Allow the charm of Mebane to...
MEBANE, NC
WNCT

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Billy D’s officially opens at Elon University

Elon University sophomore Taralynn Rockwell orders from Billy D’s early in the afternoon on Oct. 10, 2022, in the upstairs of McEwen Food Hall. Billy D’s Fried Chicken has officially opened in Elon University’s McEwen Food Hall Oct. 10. The new retail location was originally set to...
ELON, NC
cbs17

Triangle Parade of Homes sparks interest for homebuyers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–People couldn’t help but walk in with awe while exploring the newly built $4.9 million home in North Hills. The home on Camelot Drive that includes monolithic glass walls, a pool cabana and a luxurious suite is just one of 137 homes that are being showcased throughout the Greater Triangle. It’s all part of the Triangle Parade of Homes.
RALEIGH, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Votes To Spend $535,000 On Doorway Project

The Greensboro City Council approved a motion to spend $535,000 on “Pallet House” units at a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. The motion to approve the sole source contract with Pallet PBC Inc. for $535,000 passed on a 7-1 vote with Councilmember Zack Matheny voting no and Councilmember Yvonne Johnson absent.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro City Council approves new temporary homeless shelters

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council has approved the purchase of temporary pallet shelters to help those experiencing homelessness during the winter months. The shelters are approximately 64 square feet in size and will feature two single beds and heat source. There will also be a mobile bathroom on-site, along with case management and overnight security.
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

The sweet, the salty and the spicy: Here’s some of the new foods at the N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sure, the annual North Carolina State Fair has bright lights along the midway, rides, music and hog races, but for many it can also be a culinary adventure. Beyond the mainstay turkey legs and cotton candy, there’s a world of sweet and savory flavors at the fair. New offerings this year include Cuban eggrolls, Korean corn dogs, sweet potato country ham biscuits and so much more.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill

Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Ask for Help in Search of Teenager

The Chapel Hill Police Department turned to the public for help in locating a missing teenager on Monday morning. A release from the department said officers are looking for 17-year-old Alezz Shahbin after a missing persons report was filed. The Chapel Hill resident was last seen on Sunday evening around 11:39 p.m., according to police. Shahbin was reportedly around the Glen Lennox neighborhood — a housing community off Hamilton Road.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

