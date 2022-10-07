Read full article on original website
Rhonda Obert
4d ago
people are ignorant that say they are getting what they deserve are wrong. No one deserves inhumane treatment period! Many are in for minor offenses. These prisons are horrendous! Stop making excuses for human cruelty. We now have laws on the books for cruelty to animals, humans deserve, no have a constitutional right to humane treatment.
Wayne Bradley
4d ago
Stop feeding them....Cut off the free healthcare.....Cut off the cell phones......Cut off the internet service......Cut off the Television and Football........Turn the dogs out on them !!!!!!
Lonnie Jackson
4d ago
You right I agree but they in state and federal custody so they supposed to be protected by the state and federal government that way you have CO’s
aldailynews.com
Alabama doctors warn of the fentanyl threat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama doctors are warning about the grave risk that synthetic opioid fentanyl poses to the public. Expert physicians recently participated in a Facebook Lice webcast sponsored by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama to discuss the growing problem that has seen deaths rise the last few years especially. They explained that, while physicians sometimes medically prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain, taking medication not prescribed by a physician and dispensed by someone other than a health care professional is a danger.
WSMV
Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
Alabama Prison Strike Organizer: ‘They’re At War For Their Life And Freedom’
HuffPost spoke with Diyawn Caldwell about why people imprisoned in Alabama went on strike and how they organized incarcerated workers throughout the state.
State-level marijuana pardons likely not happening in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — President Joe Biden is calling on governors to follow his move in pardoning federal marijuana possession convictions, but it’s not likely to happen in Alabama. Gov. Kay Ivey’s Communications Director Gina Maiola says pardons are granted on an individual case-by-case basis by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, and “even […]
Columbus/Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022: Alabama adds 2 other holidays today
President Franklin D. Roosevelt first declared Columbus Day as a national holiday in 1937, honoring the 1492 arrival of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in the Americas. Over time, however, the role Columbus played in the New World became more controversial and, in 2021, President Joe Biden declared the second Monday in October – the traditional day of Columbus Day – would also be known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Why straight ticket voting is likely here to stay in Alabama
Alabama has the No. 1 ranked team in football. It also very may well be the No. 1 state in the U.S. for straight ticket voting on Election Day. Only six states have it, and among those, none have released any data suggesting a higher turnout of voters who vote cast a straight ticket ballot in recent elections. Only South Carolina comes close.
fox17.com
Alabama woman accused of defrauding TennCare of $274,543
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--An Alabama woman has been charged with theft of TennCare benefits, receiving over $274,543 in claims and fees on her behalf. The Office of the Inspector General reports 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens failed to inform TennCare she had moved out of state and continued to receive benefits for 4 years and 8 months.
Alabamians march for abortion rights: ‘We still have enough energy to keep fighting’
Alabamians protested abortion bans and marched in support of access to reproductive health at rallies across the state on Saturday. From Huntsville to Fairhope, Birmingham to Anniston, marchers called for supporters to contact their elected leaders, vote in the upcoming midterms and help elect candidates who support abortion rights. The Alabama rallies came as part of a wave of rallies organized by the Women’s March and other organizations in cities across the country.
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
With sights on federal millions, Birmingham leaders court Alabama Republicans at Black Caucus event
This is an opinion column. Many will certainly see it as a bridge to nowhere. Especially these days. Democratic and Republican politicians shaking hands, sitting down, getting to know each other. What would that accomplish? Especially in this state—where the gap between parties is cavernous, and efforts to entrench and reinforce it are so overt, so glaring, so rooted in our wrenching past the U.S. Supreme Court is now all up in it.
alreporter.com
Alabama Minority GOP endorses Evan Jackson in House District 32 race
The Alabama Minority GOP has announced its official endorsement of Evan Jackson in the race for Alabama House District 32 (Calhoun and Talladega Counties). “Evan Jackson is a bright rising star in the Republican Party. We are excited about the vision and passion he has for serving the people of Alabama House District 32. He is a principled Conservative, dedicated to protecting people’s rights and freedoms. We know he will do great things for the district and the state of Alabama,” said Tray Foster, State Secretary of the Alabama Minority GOP.
Alabama asks for quick execution date for killer whose death was called off last month
Alabama is asking a court to swiftly set a new execution date for an inmate who had his lethal injection called off last month after multiple failed attempts to connect an intravenous line to the man’s veins. The Alabama attorney general’s office in the Tuesday court filing asked the...
altoday.com
Greenetrack will reopen tonight
Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
Tennessee starter arrested on felony assault charge heading into Alabama game
Tennessee’s Jaylen McCollough was arrested and charged with aggravated felony assault Sunday, according to a Knox County Sherriff’s Office arrest warrant obtained by Knox News. According to the report, around 3:28 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call at an apartment. A man with a “bloody, swollen mouth...
alreporter.com
Merrill: Lack of competitive races may dampen voter turnout
As Election Day draws closer, Secretary of State John Merrill says Alabama may once again see a record voter turnout, at least in terms of the number of voters. But Merrill said he doesn’t expect the turnout percentage to reach new heights, citing “already decided” races at the top of the ballot.
alreporter.com
BCA, Alabama Technology Network announces 2022 Manufacturer of the Year winners
The 2022 Alabama Manufacturer of the Year awards were held at the Alabama Activity Center in Montgomery. CONTRIBUTED. The Business Council of Alabama (BCA), in partnership with the Alabama Technology Network (ATN) have announced the 2022 Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Award winners. Winners were selected for three categories: Small,...
Places in Alabama That Sound Too Terrifying To Visit!
Alabama has some truly creepy sounding places. Some are towns and some are rural areas where the name dates back to early settlers - but all can be found currently on Google Maps. Would you take a midnight drive alone to some of these places? Take a look at the list and tell me what you think in the comments!
Alabama medical experts issue fentanyl warning: Do not take any drugs not prescribed by a medical professional
No one – in Alabama or elsewhere - should be ingesting any drug not prescribed by a medical professional, a group of health experts said Wednesday during a discussion about illicit fentanyl and its contribution to an explosion of overdose deaths. “There is a percentage of the population that...
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022: Which Alabama schools will be schools open?
Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 is recognized as Columbus Day, American Indian Heritage Day and Fraternal Day by Alabama. State offices and courts will be closed; many state and local government employees will have the day off. However, since local school districts set their own calendars, check your district site and...
