Kanye West's Instagram account restricted, returns to Twitter
After being suspended by Meta on Friday, Kanye West posted on Twitter for the first time in nearly two years -- a move celebrated by Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying the social media network. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, tweeted a photograph...
Kanye West's Twitter account locked for antisemitic tweet
Twitter locked rapper Kanye West's Twitter account over an antisemitic tweet posted on the account on Saturday. In the since-removed tweet, West said he was "going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE," and also that, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," without specifying what group he was addressing, according to Internet Archive's Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.
Fans Are Sharing The Funniest Celeb Encounters They've Ever Had, And It's Ridiculously Wholesome
Every story I read about Adam Sandler makes me love him more.
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Beyoncé denies claim she misused 'I'm Too Sexy' sample
Someone's a "Beautiful Liar," according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy" on her newest album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter's seventh album, "Renaissance," was released to critical acclaim in July and samples iconic house and disco...
Kathie Lee Gifford doesn't plan to read Kelly Ripa's book
Kathie Lee Gifford says she's going to pass on reading Kelly Ripa's new book. Ripa became co-host of "Live With Regis and Kelly" in 2000, after Gifford left the longtime morning show. In her new book, "Live Wire: Long -Winded Short Stories, Ripa writes about her complicated relationship with her...
Democrats won't get as much Obama as they want in the midterms. But he has some other plans.
Requests for Barack Obama are pouring in from Democrats around the country -- candidates are desperate for his help in what they feel is an existential midterms battle, one in which each race could help determine control of Congress and governments in the states. To these candidates, American democracy itself...
Shooting outside NY GOP governor nominee's home sharpens debate over crime and guns
A shooting that wounded two teenagers on the property of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, was a disturbing development in a campaign that has seen him hammer Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul over public safety and a controversial bail reform law enacted more than three years ago.
Eileen Ryan, 'Magnolia' actress and Sean Penn's mother, dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Penn's publicist. She was 94. Ryan would have turned 95 on October 16. No details on her cause of death were provided.
