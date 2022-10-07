Governor Hogan announces Maryland exceeds energy efficiency targets for state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule

Read full article on original website
State employee labor union asks Maryland spending board to oppose ‘urgent’ health care contracts
Union members and advocates on Monday called on the Board of Public Works to deny the state health department permission to approve vendors and execute two private health care contracts on their own. Privatizing health care services for the Western Maryland Hospital Center in Hagerstown would effectively eradicate services for people who can’t afford to get health care elsewhere, critics of the contracts said. Without the regional center, those patients would likely have to seek care far away from their families and support systems.
Baltimore City teacher Berol Dewdney named 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Department of Education has announced the 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year: Berol Dewdney, a pre-kindergarten teacher at The Commodore John Rodgers School in the Baltimore City Public Schools system. The 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the year program was co-hosted by Brianna Ross, 2022 Maryland...
Kittleman gets boost from governor in Howard County executive race; Howard council reacts to problem about withholding documents
Republican Allan Kittleman got a boost Saturday from Gov. Larry Hogan and two lieutenant governors — one current, one former – as he seeks to regain the job as county executive he lost four years to Democrat Calvin Ball. “He was an unbelievable county executive for Howard County,”...
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in D.C. area, including Montgomery County
Amazon funding thousands of affordable housing units in the D.C. area, including MoCo. Amazon.com Inc. is nearing $1 billion in the distribution of loans and grants for affordable housing projects in Greater Washington, including in Montgomery County. The milestone comes about 19 months after the e-commerce giant pledged big housing commitments in its three hub markets. [Washington Business Journal]
Commerce announces applications for child care support
The Maryland Department of Commerce announced that applications are open for the Child Care Capital Support Revolving Loan Fund, which was passed during the most recent General Assembly session. The fund will operate in partnership with the Maryland State Department of Education and provide no-interest loans for capital expenses to...
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
Where Do Maryland Governor Candidates Stand on Ag Issues?
Maryland voters will choose the replacement for term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan this November. The Republican candidate is Dan Cox, a state lawmaker who represents Carroll and Frederick counties in the House of Delegates. The Democratic candidate is Wes Moore, the former CEO of a large anti-poverty organization. He lives in...
A New Look for a Maryland Icon
The 7.5-foot-tall bronze likeness of Frederick Douglass is about to move from his perch overlooking Hornbake Plaza. But he won't go far: just about 15 feet from his usual spot. And it won’t be for long: three to four weeks while he and his granite base get spruced up.
Md. Office of the State Fire Marshal Canine Billie retires
MARYLAND – A four-legged investigator is hanging up his harness after eight-and-a-half years with the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal (MOSFM) Lower Eastern Regional Office. Accelerant Detection Canine Billie’s retirement was announced Sunday. Billie and her handler, Senior Deputy Jeff Thomas, have lived, eaten, breathed, and...
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
Thousands of DC students not caught up on back-to-school vaccinations
Thousands of D.C. students aren’t caught up on routine back-to-school vaccinations, according to city data provided to the D.C. Council. As of late last month, 23,506 students across the city’s eight wards aren’t in compliance with routine pediatric shots. That’s 26% of public school students in the District. All students are required to be up-to-date on vaccines for diseases, such as measles and whooping cough, among others.
Del. Neil Parrott (2A), Republican candidate for US Congress (MD 6)
On this Indigenous People’s Day holiday, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Today, Tom's guest is Del. Neil Parrott. He is a Republican candidate for the 6th US congressional district, which includes Frederick, Hagerstown, Cumberland and the area stretching to the western border of the state. He is running against incumbent Congressman David Trone, a Democrat.
What happens if Maryland voters approve recreational marijuana referendum question?
Maryland voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this November. Statewide referendum question No. 4 is on the ballot for Election Day. As printed on the ballot, the question reads: "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21. years...
Ohio couple become victims of identity theft, Maryland unemployment fraud
A letter from the Internal Revenue Service is causing anxiety for an Ohio couple. The agency is demanding more tax money for unemployment benefits paid from Maryland, but the couple never applied for or received the benefits. Their concerns: Identity theft and unemployment benefits fraud. They are the apparent victims...
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
Maryland State Police Arrest Seven People After Protests Shut Down I-495 In Montgomery County
(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested seven people after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 this morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following multiple calls of protestors dressed in neon vests holding signs and blocking the road. According to a preliminary investigation, more than 10 pedestrians were sitting in the road and blocking all lanes of traffic. Several other protestors were walking around and holding signs.
DC and Baltimore Named Among ‘Worst Cities For Driving’ in New Report
With Americans losing an average of $564 per year in wasted time due to traffic congestion, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive in. Washington DC and Baltimore, the two closest major cities included in the list, were both ranked among the worst cities to drive in, ranked in the bottom 7 of the 100 cities listed.
Why colder parts of DC region stop seeing frost advisories, freeze warnings
Many residents west of D.C. were alerted to frost advisories and freeze warnings late this weekend and even early this morning. Even though a recurring pattern this morning has prompted additional frost advisories, there is a void of these alerts in what is typically the colder spots of the Shenandoah Valley and West Virginia mountains.
Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor
A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
