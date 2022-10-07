Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Shreveport cancer survivor spreads awareness
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Paul Savage Jr. knew something was wrong in 2019 when he felt a cyst on his testicle, he was advised to take antibiotics and that would take care of the cyst. The antibiotic did not work and it got bigger and more painful. After this doctors broke the news to Paul that it was cancer and he needed an orchiectomy immediately.
bossierpress.com
THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR
The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
bossierpress.com
Paws in the Park 2022
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Riverpark Church (the old Hamel’s Amusement Park) located at 3232 E. 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71105. This day of family fun is a FUNdraiser to benefit local animal rescue organizations,. foster groups, and other animal advocacy groups. Come out and meet local...
q973radio.com
This Shreveport Baker Makes Hyper-Realistic Cakes
Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. But, she’s making more than birthday cakes – she makes cakes that look like items.. and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they weren’t cakes. This pot of spaghetti looks so realistic and...
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Dixon seeks first full term representing Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 7
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Darrin Dixon has filled the Caddo Parish School Board District 7 seat since April 2021, and now he is hoping to be elected to his first full four-year term in November. Dixon, a Democrat, served as an interim before he won a special election to...
avoyellestoday.com
Clay H. Swindler 52, Mansura formerly of Shreveport
Clay H. Swindler age 52, a resident of Mansura formerly of Shreveport, passed away on 10/7/22 surrounded by his family. Clay enjoyed fishing, football, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He was most happy watching LSU football and being a dad. He had a great sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. Clay was a Sales Representative for Carry- On- Trailer for 17 years.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish to host free expungement workshop
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is partnering with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court and other community organizations to host a summit to educate citizens on the expungement process. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at the Louisiana State...
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport driver shot on Sunday night
Officers responded after receiving a call from a driver on Martin Luther King Drive who realized he’d been hit after hearing gunshots. Two bullet holes were found in the man’s vehicle, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police are still searching for suspects. The...
bossierpress.com
DIRECTOR OF BOSSIER PARISH LIBRARIES RESIGNS
Bossier Parish Libraries announced the resignation of, Heather McEntee, from her position as Director of Libraries October 6th on their Facebook page. McEntee has over 20 years experience in libraries, the last 15 of those being at Bossier Parish Libraries where she began as Assistant Director in 2007 and transitioned to Director of Libraries in 2012.
Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?
I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport police investigate early-morning stabbing
The stabbing took place around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 72nd Street. The victim was stabbed in the back before the attacker fled the scene. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police are still seeking the suspect. The city of Texarkana, Texas, received...
VIDEO: Chaos as gunfire rings out at Huntington High School homecoming afterparty, cheerleader wounded
A cheerleader at Huntington High School was struck by gunfire during a rolling shootout last Saturday.
bossierpress.com
BPCC TO HOST PHARMACY TECHNICIAN OPEN HOUSE, REGISTRATION EVENT
Bossier Parish Community College will host a Pharmacy Technician Open House on Monday, October 24th, from 4pm to 6pm in Building H on the BPCC campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City. This community event is open to potential and existing students interested in healthcare services. Attendees...
bossierpress.com
BPCC THEATRE SET TO OPEN FIRST SHOW OF 2022-2023 SEASON THIS WEEK
The BPCC Performing Arts Theatre Program will open its 2022-2023 Season this week with the well-loved gothic melodrama, Dracula. This chilling yet somewhat whimsical production serves as the perfect headliner to kick-off the brand new BPCC Theatre season. Dracula performances are set for Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22...
KTBS
Fight outside Shreveport restaurant leaves 2 men injured
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fight Saturday night which led to a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant at the intersection of East 70th Street and East Kings Highway. Police say there was a confrontation involved a restaurant employee and the manager. The employee's boyfriend...
bossierpress.com
Missing Benton Woman Sought
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office now believe that Cheryl Leann Way was. possibly last seen walking northbound on LA. Hwy. 3 near the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Fleet Maintenance Shop at around 9am on October 7th. . Way is a white female who stands 5’3”, weighing approximately 180...
Shreveport Line Ave Market Closing- But Don’t Panic
The owners of Maxwell's Market on Line Avenue in Shreveport have made a couple of major announcements. According to a recent Facebook post, the current owners announced they are closing the doors on Friday, October 14th for remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. But they also made another announcement. Notice I said...
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
bossierpress.com
Five Deputies Promoted
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted five deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s. Conference room Monday morning at the Sheriff’s Conference at the Bossier Parish. Sergeants Health Balkom and Jesse Tallant were promoted to the rank of lieutenant while. Corporal Blake Kennedy and Jonathan Pershon were promoted to...
Bossier City Suspect Captured After Shooting at Own Father
BSO deputies responded to Crawford Road in Princeton on a call concerning a male firing a weapon at his father. They say, Joseph Gatlin, 28, fired several shots at his father, without hitting him. Deputies and detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office captured Joseph Gatlin Monday (10-10-22) evening without incident...
