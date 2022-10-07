Read full article on original website
Related
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Atlanta Falcons: Ref Jerome Boger has comical explanation for awful call
It is pretty safe to say that Atlanta Falcons fans, and the rest of the NFL for that matter, are up in arms about the horrendous roughing the passer penalty against Grady Jarrett in week five, all thanks to Jerome Boger. The penalty came at the most crucial spot in...
Packers’ loss in London sparks division within the locker room
Going into week six, the Green Bay Packers are sitting tied for second in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears, one game back of the Minnesota Vikings. Being in this scenario early in the NFC North is not too alarming, but as the season goes on, the division will shape up to be a close race till the end, so every game from here on out is going to be pivotal.
Fantasy football rankings for Week 6: Nick Chubb fuels Browns' ground game
NFL's leading rusher after five games, Cleveland's Nick Chubb is the No. 1 RB this week. Josh Allen, Cooper Kupp, Travis Kelce lead their positions.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers fans want Mike Tomlin fired before halftime of Bills blowout
Pittsburgh Steelers fans were furious at head coach Mike Tomlin, as his team looked unprepared to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. For those who pay attention to happenings in Vegas, the Bills were favored by over two touchdowns against the Steelers this week, which was a low point for the Pittsburgh franchise.
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
Special Chiefs Sportsbook Promo (Get $200 Free for Chiefs-Bills if Anyone Scores a TD)
The AFC’s two best teams do battle on Sunday afternoon as the Chiefs host the Bills. To celebrate the best game of the NFL calendar thus far, BetMGM has an amazing new promo for Chiefs fans: Bet $10, Get $200 if either team scores a TD. BetMGM Promo Code...
Miami Dolphins free fall in latest NFL power rankings
The Miami Dolphins are not the number one team in the NFL anymore and after losing to the Jets in week 5, they free fall out of the top 10. The Buffalo Bills are once again considered the best of the NFL with a number one rank on NFL.com and the still undefeated Eagles dropped one spot, apparently, coming close to losing was enough to convince the rankers that they don’t deserve it.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami football message boards want Mario Cristobal to do the right thing and resign
Some Miami football fans have seen enough out of Mario Cristobal and want him to resign. We are only six games into the Mario Cristobal era of Miami football and some fans want the former Hurricanes offensive lineman … to resign?!. It was never going to be easy for...
Hornets awaiting MRI on LaMelo Ball's injured left ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets say All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball will have an MRI on Tuesday on his injured left ankle. Ball left Monday night’s game with what the team called a left ankle sprain after his foot was stepped on by Washington’s Anthony Gill as he was driving toward the basket. Ball collapsed to the floor and remained there for several minutes before getting up, limping to the foul line and shooting two free throws. He then exited the game and headed to the locker room.
How Houston Astros plan to solve their center field conundrum in postseason
HOUSTON — When the Houston Astros open the American League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Houston manager Dusty Baker will once again try to solve a puzzle in center field. So far this season, Houston Astros center fielders have combined to...
FanSided
290K+
Followers
549K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0