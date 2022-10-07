ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Packers’ loss in London sparks division within the locker room

Going into week six, the Green Bay Packers are sitting tied for second in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears, one game back of the Minnesota Vikings. Being in this scenario early in the NFC North is not too alarming, but as the season goes on, the division will shape up to be a close race till the end, so every game from here on out is going to be pivotal.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Miami Dolphins free fall in latest NFL power rankings

The Miami Dolphins are not the number one team in the NFL anymore and after losing to the Jets in week 5, they free fall out of the top 10. The Buffalo Bills are once again considered the best of the NFL with a number one rank on NFL.com and the still undefeated Eagles dropped one spot, apparently, coming close to losing was enough to convince the rankers that they don’t deserve it.
Hornets awaiting MRI on LaMelo Ball's injured left ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets say All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball will have an MRI on Tuesday on his injured left ankle. Ball left Monday night’s game with what the team called a left ankle sprain after his foot was stepped on by Washington’s Anthony Gill as he was driving toward the basket. Ball collapsed to the floor and remained there for several minutes before getting up, limping to the foul line and shooting two free throws. He then exited the game and headed to the locker room.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

FanSided

