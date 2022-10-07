With its chances of repeating as Southern Conference champions gone, the East Tennessee State football team has a new goal: appreciate every win it can get. A 44-21 victory over VMI was the Bucs’ first SoCon win in four tries. No three-loss team has ever won the SoCon, so ETSU has to settle for other goals. And finally getting a conference victory was the big reward Saturday.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO