Johnson City Press
Milligan University asks for recommendations for Leaders in Christian Service program
Milligan University is looking for examples of Christian leaders in the region who integrate their faith into their daily lives. Milligan has recognized community members who exemplify Christian character not only in their churches but also in their careers and communities through its Leaders in Christian Service program, according to a press release. Most recently, a student leader recognition category has been added to the program.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Basler Chair performing at Martin Center
East Tennessee State University College of Arts and Sciences Basler Chair Jason Davis will present a performance of environmental music on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Center for the Arts. Davis is a composer, bassist and director of the Climate Stories Project, an educational and artistic...
Johnson City Press
Four local teachers chosen for literacy council
Two Sullivan County Schools teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council. From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council for a year.
Johnson City Press
Virginia author speaking at Kingsport Public Library
The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen. Quillen will be discussing her newest book "Some Notes You Hold."
Johnson City Press
Carter County Online Academy providing a new way to earn a diploma and start a career.
ELIZABETHTON — Most people in Carter County are very familiar with the 14 schools operated by the Carter County School System. But there is another school that most are not as familiar with, which includes 100 students in grades 4 through 12, and offers a Carter County high school diploma to its graduates.
Johnson City Press
WETS-FM launches fall fund drive
WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project
In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Board of Education gets an update on for-sale properties
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education got an update from one of its lawyers on how it should proceed with the sale of two properties the school system no longer is using: Keplar Elementary School and North Fork School. The Hawkins County BOE got a report from...
Johnson City Press
ETSU tied with Missouri, Georgia Southern for Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate lead
JONESBOROUGH — There’s going to be a shootout Tuesday at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. Three teams will enter the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate golf tournament tied for the lead and East Tennessee State is one of them.
Johnson City Press
‘Androcles and the Lion’ opens ETSU Theatre and Dance season
The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will open its 2022-23 season with “Androcles and the Lion,” a show for the entire family, Oct. 20-23. Performances will be presented in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the Martin Center for the Arts Thursday and...
Johnson City Press
Northeast wins $1.6 million federal cybersecurity grant
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has won $1.6 million to boost its cybersecurity program. The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Northeast State the $1.6 million Strengthening College Training grant to promote student success in under-represented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in Computer Information Technology programs, according to a news release from the school.
Johnson City Press
Local church hosts community graveside service for unclaimed individuals
KINGSPORT– A local church in Kingsport hosted its fifth annual inurnment service to honor and remember unclaimed individuals who have passed away. The event started with a processional from Shades of Grace to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery on October 8.
Johnson City Press
ETSU out front at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
So far, so good for the East Tennessee State golf team. Trying to win their home tournament for the second year in a row, the Bucs grabbed the first-round lead of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club on Sunday, shooting a team score of 11 under par.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Board of Education approves bus monitoring position
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Board of Education voted at its last meeting to add a new position for bus monitors due to a recent surge in behavior issues on the buses, which has resulted in suspensions and expulsions. The board voted on the resolution at its last meeting on...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Health accepting hat, scarf donations for chemo patients
From accepting hat and scarf donations for cancer patients to offering an innovative team approach to breast cancer treatment, ETSU Health is making efforts to honor cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities....
Johnson City Press
Bucs learn to appreciate a win
With its chances of repeating as Southern Conference champions gone, the East Tennessee State football team has a new goal: appreciate every win it can get. A 44-21 victory over VMI was the Bucs’ first SoCon win in four tries. No three-loss team has ever won the SoCon, so ETSU has to settle for other goals. And finally getting a conference victory was the big reward Saturday.
Johnson City Press
GOP official is expecting a 'big year' for the Tennessee Republican Party
The chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party said Monday that allowing local school board elections to become partisan contests is already paying dividends for his party. “What an evolution,” GOP Chairman Scott Golden told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City.
Johnson City Press
New multi-use building looks to address several needs in Washington County
Washington County commissioners are being asked to approve the funds needed to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate...
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful seeking volunteers for 321 Expressway cleanup next Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup of U.S. Highway 321, the Elizabethton-Johnson City expressway, on Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. The highway is one of the most traveled routes in Carter County. Many work trucks and...
Johnson City Press
Science Hill, Greeneville, C-D favored in district tourneys
It’s postseason time for girls soccer, and district tournament action is in full force this week. Teams face elimination battles Monday and Tuesday with championship matches scheduled for each of the three classifications Thursday.
