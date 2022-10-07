ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Milligan University asks for recommendations for Leaders in Christian Service program

Milligan University is looking for examples of Christian leaders in the region who integrate their faith into their daily lives. Milligan has recognized community members who exemplify Christian character not only in their churches but also in their careers and communities through its Leaders in Christian Service program, according to a press release. Most recently, a student leader recognition category has been added to the program.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Basler Chair performing at Martin Center

East Tennessee State University College of Arts and Sciences Basler Chair Jason Davis will present a performance of environmental music on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Center for the Arts. Davis is a composer, bassist and director of the Climate Stories Project, an educational and artistic...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Four local teachers chosen for literacy council

Two Sullivan County Schools teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council. From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council for a year.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

WETS-FM launches fall fund drive

WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project

In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

‘Androcles and the Lion’ opens ETSU Theatre and Dance season

The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will open its 2022-23 season with “Androcles and the Lion,” a show for the entire family, Oct. 20-23. Performances will be presented in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the Martin Center for the Arts Thursday and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast wins $1.6 million federal cybersecurity grant

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has won $1.6 million to boost its cybersecurity program. The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Northeast State the $1.6 million Strengthening College Training grant to promote student success in under-represented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in Computer Information Technology programs, according to a news release from the school.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU out front at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

So far, so good for the East Tennessee State golf team. Trying to win their home tournament for the second year in a row, the Bucs grabbed the first-round lead of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club on Sunday, shooting a team score of 11 under par.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Health accepting hat, scarf donations for chemo patients

From accepting hat and scarf donations for cancer patients to offering an innovative team approach to breast cancer treatment, ETSU Health is making efforts to honor cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs learn to appreciate a win

With its chances of repeating as Southern Conference champions gone, the East Tennessee State football team has a new goal: appreciate every win it can get. A 44-21 victory over VMI was the Bucs’ first SoCon win in four tries. No three-loss team has ever won the SoCon, so ETSU has to settle for other goals. And finally getting a conference victory was the big reward Saturday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

GOP official is expecting a 'big year' for the Tennessee Republican Party

The chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party said Monday that allowing local school board elections to become partisan contests is already paying dividends for his party. “What an evolution,” GOP Chairman Scott Golden told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City.
TENNESSEE STATE

