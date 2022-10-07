ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Atlanta Braves do it again with Spencer Strider

The Atlanta Braves have been able to lock in their young talent, building a sustainable core that will allow them to compete for the foreseeable future. They have managed to do so once again with Spencer Strider. The Braves announced an extension for Strider early Monday morning, a six year...
MLB
FanSided

Former San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval heading to LBPRC

There was a time when Pablo Sandoval was a budding star for the San Francisco Giants. He was a two time All Star and a three time World Series champion, a surprisingly solid third baseman despite a body type that could best be described as spherical. That body type made him a beloved character in San Francisco while his production ensured that he would not lose that distinction.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
2022 MLB front office rankings: The NL East

The race for the NL East divisional title came down to a tie-breaker. In the end, Braves front office boss Alex Anthopoulos gave his team just enough of a personnel edge to gain that narrow advantage. Anthopoulos and new Mets general manager Billy Eppler matched one another move-for-move during the...
MLB
