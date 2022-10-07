she would of never went this far unless it was true..evidently school wasn't addressing the problem ..I don't blame her ..she did what she had to do to protect her child .which her child could of be scared .and it can mess up a young child's mind being bullied ..I always believe 2 sides to every story and no one is guilty just by accusations..but this mother wouldn't of went this far if it wasn't true ..she has my support..u do what u have to do to protect ur kids ..especially if being bullied..and teased about her skin color ..round up the kids who she accused of and find out the extent of this allegation of bullying ..and the other kids who did this ..were never raised properly
I would have done the same thing. To many young people committing suicide over bullying, not my child.
